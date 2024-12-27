NASA spacecraft makes history, Bluesky adds new features

As a special holiday treat, on December 25th, the social media app Bluesky announced that it has added a new feature to its mobile app: a list of Trending topics that lets you know what subjects are popular among its users. The new feature can be found by selecting the search icon (the magnifying glass), which appears at the bottom of the screen on the mobile app and on the left sidebar on the web. Lists of Trending and Recommended subjects now appear below the search bar. Tap on any topic, and you will be able to access the associated posts. d as a Beta on the app) and “we will be iterating with your feedback.” The Verge

The Samsung Galaxy S25 family is widely believed to be officially announced on January 22, with multiple rumors and a leaked teaser all mentioning that date. But that’s just when they get unveiled – you may also have been wondering when exactly they will become available in stores. Luckily, a new rumor from Samsung’s home of Korea now brings us just that: a purportedly leaked release date for the company’s next flagship smartphone lineup. And it’s February 7, apparently. GSM Arena

Millions of people living in the UK will see their physical immigration documents expire in the new year as the Home Office transfers to a digital system. From 1 January 2025, foreign nationals will have to rely on digital records of their status to travel to the UK, prove their right to work, or rent a flat. Airline carriers, ferry and international train operators will be able to automatically access the immigration status of their passengers when they present their travel documents. Independent