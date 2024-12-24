NASA spacecraft attempts closest-ever approach to Sun, ChatGPT search tool open to manipulation?

Share

A Nasa spacecraft is attempting to make history with the closest-ever approach to the Sun. The Parker Solar Probe is plunging into our star’s outer atmosphere, enduring brutal temperatures and extreme radiation. It is out of communication for several days during this burning hot fly-by and scientists will be waiting for a signal, expected at 05:00 GMT on 28 December, to see if it has survived. The hope is the probe could help us to better understand how the Sun works. BBC

OpenAI’s ChatGPT search tool may be open to manipulation using hidden content, and can return malicious code from websites it searches, a Guardian investigation has found. OpenAI has made the search product available to paying customers and is encouraging users to make it their default search tool. But the investigation has revealed potential security issues with the new system. The Guardian tested how ChatGPT responded when asked to summarise webpages that contain hidden content.



Nintendo will have been watching the recent stream of Switch 2 design leaks and is likely now keen to unveil its under-wraps new console as soon as possible, an analyst has said. We’ve had a fair idea what Switch 2 will look like for a while – at least since a prototype console shell and internal components surfaced online in late September. But recent weeks have seen further images posted, this time by accessory companies now taking orders for Switch 2 add-ons, which show close estimations for Nintendo’s next console in greater detail.

Social media companies must face tough sanctions if they fail to keep children safe from harmful content, the technology secretary has said. Speaking exclusively to Sky News, Peter Kyle said age verification for adult material would have to be “watertight”, and that apps that do not protect children will face heavy fines and even jail time for company bosses. He was talking ahead of new requirements, to be announced by the regulator Ofcom in mid-January, for platforms to protect children from a wide range of harmful content. Sky News



If Apple only made AirPods, it’d still be bigger than Nintendo. It reportedly sold more than $18 billion worth of earbuds in 2023, bringing in six billion dollars more than Nintendo did in the same period. However, Apple believes there’s a much bigger business for its buds – health. We’ve already seen AirPods Pro 2 move into hearing. Now a new report says that the company wants to deliver many more health features. Think an Apple Watch you stick in your lugs rather than wear on your wrist. T3.com

As Netflix reflected on the blockbuster fight between Mike Tyson and Jake Paul last month, the streaming giant was in a gleeful mood. It described the clash, which became the most streamed sporting event in history with a peak of 65m concurrent viewers, as a “record-breaking boxing spectacle for the ages”. For viewers, however, it was a different story. The fight was plagued by technical issues such as buffering, pixelated images and patchy audio. The troubles have fuelled concerns about live streaming as Britain gears up for a packed slate of festive sport fixtures. Telegraph

