Jaguar defends ‘Barbie Pink’ EV, UK underestimating online threat GCHQ warns.

Jaguar has defended its new “Barbie pink” car, saying that it “won’t be loved by everyone” because it is “fearlessly creative”. Gerry McGovern, the company’s chief creative officer, said Jaguar’s new Type 00 models demonstrated its desire to “strike through convention”, adding: “This is a taste of things to come”. The unveiling of the new car follows the release a controversial advert and rebrand last month. Speaking at the reveal of the new pink model in Miami, Florida, on Monday night Prof McGovern added: “Controversy has always surrounded British creativity when it’s been at its best”. Telegraph

The UK is underestimating the severity of the online threat it faces from hostile states and criminal gangs, the country’s cybersecurity chief will warn. Richard Horne, the head of GCHQ’s National Cyber Security Centre, will cite a trebling of “severe” incidents amid Russian “aggression and recklessness” and China’s “highly sophisticated” digital operations. In his first major speech as the agency’s chief, Horne will say on Tuesday that hostile activity in UK cyberspace has increased in “frequency, sophistication and intensity” from enemies who want to cause maximum disruption and destruction. Guardian

Tesla chief executive Elon Musk’s record-breaking $56bn (£47bn) pay award will not be reinstated, a judge has ruled. The decision in the Delaware court comes after months of legal wrangling and despite it being approved by shareholders and directors in the summer. Judge Kathaleen McCormick upheld her previous decision from January, in which she argued that board members were too heavily influenced by Mr Musk. Reacting to the ruling, Mr Musk wrote on X, external: “Shareholders should control company votes, not judges.” BBC

Labour is considering capping political donations by individuals and private companies amid reports Elon Musk will hand a $100m donation to Nigel Farage’s Reform UK. The Tesla tycoon is said to be plotting the £79m donation, which would be by far the largest in British electoral history, via the British arm of his social media firm X. According to The Sunday Times, leading businessmen and Conservative Party officials believe Musk could hand over the cash as a “f*** you Starmer payment” in his ongoing feud with the prime minister. Independent

It’s undoubtedly a good time to be upstart social media network Bluesky given its rapid growth in the wake of the US presidential election, but questions of moderation and compliance matters are growing along with the influx of humans seeking bluer pastures. According to a stat page developed by Bluesky backend dev Eric Volpert, the site is nearing 24 million users as of writing, up from 13 million in late October. For reference, Bluesky had around three million users when it opened to the public in February. The Register

Just as Switch 2 news was starting to quieten down, pictures have emerged appearing to show the Joy-Con controllers for Nintendo’s next console. While it seems like we won’t hear anything official about Nintendo’s next console until next year, that just means there’s more time for leaks and rumours to circulate online. Nintendo has only confirmed its next console, unofficially dubbed the Switch 2, will be backwards compatible, but rumours suggest it will also have magnetic Joy-Con controllers and specs roughly in line with an Xbox Series S. Metro

