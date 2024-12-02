Share

As a business owner, it’s vital you do what you can in order to succeed. The harder you work and the better the tools you utilize, the more sales you can get and the higher level of income you’ll achieve. As we approach the end of a working year, it’s the best time to reflect on what has happened in the months just gone and see how you can improve the way your business runs as you head into the new year. In this article we take a look at how to improve the way your business runs in 2025. Keep on reading to find out more and get inspired.

Photo by Tom Fisk from Pexels: https://www.pexels.com/photo/aerial-view-of-cityscape-2116721/

Invest in the right talent

Your business is made up of a team of people that keep the integral cogs working. When you want your business to succeed and work even better, you should think about the people that make up the team and ensure they’re contributing enough to make your company as high-quality as possible. The last thing you want is for there to be people within your business that don’t pull their weight and end up dragging everyone else down with them. Instead, when you are hiring, think about everything from how well they would fit in with the team you have and how good they are with teamwork, as well as their skillset and past experience that they have from other similar roles in the past. Ask them about how they can transfer and apply their skills and experience in order to really contribute to your company.

Utilize the freelance pool

As well as full-time staff, you need to consider the freelance pool that you have at your disposal. It has never been easier to reach out and find those that are relevant to your company and the goals you’re looking to hit. You can use a plethora of sites including People Per Hour or Fiverr where you can find those that can help your business, as well as looking on social media sites such as Facebook or Instagram to check out people’s portfolios and the reviews other people have left for them. This should give you a good indication of how reliable they are and whether their skillset relates to the project you’re looking to hire for. The benefit of freelance talent is that you only need to hire for a specific job and don’t need to pay for jobs that aren’t required.

Find the best tools to improve workflow

When you are running a business you need to think of the tools that are available at your disposal to help improve your workflow. From digital plant management for plant management that can help with a manufacturing business, to tools such as Slack, Monday and Skype to help you communicate, there are so many different things you can use that can improve the way you work. It’s worth trying a few different trials or services in order to see what works best for your business in order to be as successful as possible and see which will really work.

Don’t be afraid to think outside the box

When you have been running a company for a certain amount of time, it can be very easy to just be stuck in your ways. You can happily coast along doing what you’ve always done that works. While this can be a good thing, it will only last for so long. Instead, you need to try and think outside the box to really offer something unique for your customers. By coming up with more unique and off-the-cuff ideas you’ll impress those that shop with you and be able to attract other customers too. You could have a company meeting where you ask for everyone’s different ideas and use these to improve the way you work.

Invest in your website

Your website is essentially your storefront and you need to make sure it is as efficient as it can be in order to succeed in 2025. Take a look at every page and check it is optimized for SEO so it can get found by those that matter most on search engines. You want it to have as quick load speed as possible, be optimized for the key words you want to rank for and for it to provide them with an easy user journey. If you have had your website for a while, you’ll want to invest in updating it and future-proofing it so you know it will last for years to come. Try and add video elements as well as a blog which can help you get found by others.

Don’t ignore social media

Social media is one of the most important things for any business and it isn’t showing any signs of slowing down. There are many social media options around, including Instagram, Threads, TikTok, X (formerly Twitter) and more. When it comes to choosing your social media platform, think about who your audience are and where they are most likely to be searching. If you have a younger or more visual audience, they are more likely to be on TikTok or Instagram, whereas if your audience is more corporate and serious, Linkedin and Facebook are the ones you need to focus on. If you post on more than one platform, be sure to adapt the content so it can suit the social media platform you’re on. Think about visuals that will catch people’s eye and keep them engaged as well.

See where you are wasting costs

There’s no denying that a business is expensive to run and it can be easy to waste costs where you don’t even realize it. When it comes to saving money, you need to sit down and take a look at where your spending is going and if there are any areas where you could cut costs. Are there certain marketing tactics that aren’t working but are costing a lot? Or are you paying for certain subscriptions that perhaps aren’t needed? It can be a good idea to put a spreadsheet together that can help you see where your money is going in a more visual way.

Take note of the reviews you receive

As a company, chances are that you receive a lot of reviews. While it can be tricky receiving negative ones, the most important thing to do is to respond to it. You should look at every review that comes in, whether this is bad or good and respond to them all in a proactive way. Ignoring it can make you look a lot worse and as though you don’t fix issues that come your way or value your customers. If people offer feedback to you, make sure you take this on board and try to fix it so others won’t experience these same problems.

These are just a few things you can do that can help you to improve the way your business runs in 2025. A new year presents you with plenty of opportunities to re-evaluate the way you run your company and try new tactics to see what works best. You never know, you could soon find you’re having the best year of business since you started. Don’t be afraid to take risks and just look to the future. What are some top tips you have for improving the way your business runs in 2025? Let us know in the comments below, we’d love to hear from you.

