Bargain mobile tops Which? list of 50 best products of the year

A mobile phone that costs less than £200 has been named as the product of the year for 2024 by Which?, in a list that also includes an electric car, washing up liquid and an air purifier.

The products, tested or launched in the last year, have been nominated by the consumer association and whittled down from 3,500 to just 50, based on value, performance, efficiency and innovation.

Clinching the top spot in the rankings of tech, kitchen and everyday home products is the £169 Samsung Galaxy A15 5G.

It was praised for its good value and longevity as it is the cheapest phone tested by Which? that offers five years of security support updates. Although it’s not a Which? Best Buy, the product earned a Which? Great Value endorsement, given to more affordable products that still do a great job.

In second place is one of the more expensive products on the list- the Volkswagen ID.7 electric car, which costs £51,550. Despite its hefty price tag, it is the highest-scoring car in Which?’s tests in 2024 and was credited for its adaptive suspension and space.

One of the cheapest products in the ranking was ninth-placed washing capsules Aldi’s Almat Triple Chamber Sachets, priced at £3 for 20. It impressed testers as it removes food stains easily, is great value and has a good sustainability score thanks to the minimal use of ingredients known to be harmful to the environment

At number 13 is a rare microwave that doubles as an airfryer, the Daewoo SDA2618GE which was described as “quiet enough in use that you won’t be disturbing anyone when you heat up a midnight snack.” Priced at £195, it also has 11 power levels and 25 settings for auto-cooking, reheating and defrosting.

At number 18 on Which?’s list is the Framework Laptop 16. It’s not cheap at £1,699 but it’s been described by experts as “the most hi-tech Lego set you’ve ever seen” and is a laptop built for the future because you can swap in new drives and graphics chips whenever you want.

Also making the consumer champion’s 50 best products is the Nuna Pipa Urbn, a £300 car seat with a four-star safety rating in Which? ‘s tests. Weighing just 3kg, it is number 21 on the list and is easy to carry and install.

Number 30 is a Morrisons Nutmeg Home Fluted Toaster, rated by Which? for making good toast and costing just £19.

At 33 is one of thousands of televisions that the consumer champion’s experts have tested in recent years- the LG OLED65C44LA. Although it will set you back £1,999 and is one of the more expensive options, it was the joint highest-rated television Which? tested in 2024 and was praised for its clear picture and sound.

At number 36 is the £38 Philips STH3000, a steam generator which has been described as “light” and “easy to use” by experts. It will not be quite as effective as a regular iron but it will still get creases out of polycotton and silk fabrics well.

In 50th place is the Samsung HW-Q930D soundbar. It has been credited by experts for making the sound better on slimmed-down television sets and at £599, it will provide crisp clarity and punchy rear speakers for true surround sound.

Says Harry Rose, Which? Magazine Editor:

“Our experts have whittled down thousands of products and proved yet again that it isn’t just top of the range cars or smartwatches that stand out.

“The champion for 2024 is a great value phone that has been credited for its longevity. It’s just one of the products on this year’s list that should make everyone’s lives a bit easier.

“There is fantastic value at the cheaper end of the smartphone market now, exemplified by our winner, which means that buying brilliant phones outright and avoiding costly contracts by using sim-only deals is a more realistic option for many more people.”

