Astro Bot Wins Game of the Year, DS No 8 EV boasts range of 469 miles

Astro Bot has won the top prize at the videogame industry’s biggest awards ceremony. The cute and colourful PlayStation platformer beat Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth, Black Myth: Wukong, Metaphor: Refantazio Elden Ring: Shadow of the Erdtree and Balatro to be named Game of the Year at The Game Awards. Accepting the trophy, Nicolas Doucet, studio head of developer Team Asobi, appeared to pay tribute to rival Nintendo. Astro Bot also picked up three other awards – Best Family Game, Best Action/Adventure and Best Game Direction. BBC

A new electronic chip could bring relief to patients with a serious disorder that stops them breathing in their sleep. Eight million people in the UK suffer from sleep apnoea. Their airway becomes obstructed, and their breathing repeatedly stops for several seconds or even minutes. But surgeons have now begun implanting a chip on a critical nerve, helping people to breathe…Consultant sleep surgeon Ryan Chin Taw Cheong said the chip sends “a mild electrical pulse to stimulate the nerve, to move the tongue forward, and open up the upper airways.” Sky News



Hello to the DS No 8. Not, please note, the DS 8 or DS Number 8 or DS Eight or DS #8. It is of course a nod to the brand’s French aroma. Y’know, like Chanel No 5. France was one of the first European countries to get long-distance fast motorways, and the original 1955 Citroen DS took full advantage. Don’t think we’re saying the DS No 8 is as revolutionary as the goddess was, but for autoroute cruising you could do a lot worse. It’s all-electric, but extremely aerodynamic and available with a thumping great battery for a WLTP-certified range of 469 miles. Top Gear

After months of anticipation, Apple finally released its iOS 18.2 update in the UK this week. The software update includes several exciting AI features, including custom Genmoji, a new visual intelligence experience, and ChatGPT access in Siri. While many iPhone users rushed to download, it seems that some are now regretting their decision. Taking to X, one user wrote: ‘On no, the new mail app in 18.2 for iPhone is really bad and redesigned. Do. Not. Want.’ Another added: ‘Wow! The new Mail app in iOS 18.2 has a ton of features that literally no one ever asked for and make my inbox nearly unusable. Great job!’ Daily Mail

Diary of a CEO host Steven Bartlett has been criticised by health experts for amplifying harmful health misinformation on his No 1-ranked podcast, potentially putting cancer patients at risk. The Dragons’ Den star is facing questions after guests on the podcast put forward unfounded healths claims, for example that cancer can be treated by following a keto diet. Health experts warned that the assertions could have serious consequences for people who were severely ill and discouraged listeners from following some of the advice. The Guardian

A little over two weeks ago, Huawei announced its Mate X6 foldable in China and it is now making its way to global markets. It comes as a direct successor to last year’s China-exclusive Mate X5 with a handful of improvements, including better cameras and a larger battery.



Huawei Mate X6

Huawei will offer its latest foldable phone in Nebula Gray, Nebula Red, and Black colors. The device measures just 4.6mm in its unfolded state and 9.9mm when folded back up. The phone also packs an IPX8 water resistance. GSM Arena

