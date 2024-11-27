Two-thirds of content creators fail to check accuracy, watch out for ‘Apple Support’ scam

Share



Social media influencers need “urgent” help to check their facts before they broadcast to their followers, in order to reduce the spread of misinformation online, Unesco has warned. According to a report by the UN’s educational, scientific and cultural organisation, two-thirds of content creators fail to check the accuracy of their material, making them and their followers vulnerable to misinformation. Unesco said its findings, which come from a survey of influencers, underlined the need for media and literacy teaching to help shape their work. The Guardian

Researchers have developed an AI audio generator that they claim can create sounds that have never been heard before. The new generative artificial intelligence model, called Fugatto, was built by a team at computer chip giant Nvidia who wanted to create a “Swiss Army knife for sound”. The tool allows users to edit or generate audio using simple text prompts, such as removing a particular instrument from a song or changing the accent of someone’s voice. In a blog post detailing Fugatto, Nvidia’s Richard Kerris claims Fugtatto has the potential to revolutionise music through brand new sounds. Independent

Huawei has unveiled a new flagship phone boasting entirely homegrown software that aims to give users an alternative to Google’s Android or Apple’s iOS, in another effort by the Chinese tech giant to defend against possible further sanctions by Washington. The new Mate 70 smartphone, which starts at 5,499 yuan ($760), features the HarmonyOS Next operating system, which no longer supports Android-based apps. It’s touted as a “pure-blooded” technology developed solely by Huawei’s engineers. CNN

Investors in Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter are set to make a huge windfall from a surge in the valuation of his artificial intelligence company, reaping rewards from being loyal backers of the billionaire’s business empire. Musk has given investors that backed his $44bn Twitter acquisition 25 per cent of the shares in xAI, which he founded last year to take on rivals such as OpenAI and Anthropic. xAI is set to close a new $5bn fundraising round as early as Wednesday, according to people with knowledge of the talks, doubling its valuation to $50bn in just six months. FT.com

Another day, another attempt to steal your log in credentials – this time courtesy of a phishing email that claims to be from Apple Support. Don’t be fooled however, this isn’t from Cupertino. It’s actually an attempt to get you to click on a link so hackers can steal your login credentials and other sensitive information. This email, like many other phishing attempts, uses look-a-like formatting and other details to make you think it’s coming from a legitimate source. Tom’s Guide

Sky has today warned the Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) that it could launch a legal challenge (appeal) if the proposed merger between mobile network operators Vodafone and Three UK is allowed to proceed, unless significant changes are made to the proposed competition remedies. The merger itself, which would see Vodafone retain a 51% slice of the business and CK Hutchison (Three UK) hold 49%, has repeatedly been promoted by the operators as something that would be “great for customers, great for the country and great for competition.” ISPreview

