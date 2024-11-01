Snapchat most-used app for grooming, new search feature for ChatGPT

Share



The messaging app Snapchat is the most widely-used platform for online grooming, according to police figures supplied to the children’s charity the NSPCC. More than 7,000 Sexual Communication with a Child offences were recorded across the UK in the year to March 2024 – the highest number since the offence was created. Snapchat made up nearly half of the 1,824 cases where the specific platform used for the grooming was recorded by the police. The NSPCC said it showed society was “still waiting for tech companies to make their platforms safe for children.” BBC

Apple is Apple.

The power button for the new Mac mini is on its bottom.

I’ve come up with a solution for turning the Mac mini 2024 on or off without taking it off the table. Meet iFixTheButton More images, another solution, and download (.stl and .stp) links below in the… pic.twitter.com/B6PFiQsEWx — Ivan Kuleshov (@Merocle) October 30, 2024

Faxes are still being used to run the UK’s electricity grids, the Government’s energy systems operator has admitted. The outdated machines are being used by the National Energy System Operator (Neso), which is overseen by Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, to communicate with power producers and traders about generating capacity and prices. Faxes are in its key control rooms where staff monitor the UK’s electricity flows, matching generating capacity with demand minute by minute to prevent shortages and blackouts. Telegraph

Musk opted not to show up to a required court appearance Thursday in Philadelphia to respond to a lawsuit challenging his political action committee’s daily $1m voter giveaway. Meanwhile, online, he has started a dedicated community space on X, formerly Twitter, where he’s asked users to share any issues they see while voting. Users posting on the self-contained feed, the “election integrity community”, quickly began pointing out what they deemed as evidence of fraud and election interference. The Guardian

OpenAI has unveiled its new search feature for ChatGPT, which will let paying subscribers search the web for timely information and see links to web sources in results, as the AI firm issues a direct challenge to Google. The AI firm said its new search tool would offer a more natural, conversational way to get answers than using a search engine, as users will be able to quickly ask follow-up questions to get more information.

Asus is announcing the ROG Phone 9 series on November 19, and the duo will unsurprisingly sport the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset. This, according to a new rumor, will be paired with the best heat dissipation tech available at the moment. Not just that, but the ROG Phone 9 Pro‘s LTPO OLED screen will have a record-breaking (for a global smartphone) 185 Hz refresh rate. It will be a flat screen, by the way.

The phone will be IP68 rated for dust and water resistance, and it’s expected to come with AI features as well, because it is 2024 after all and every phone launch needs a lot of talk of AI apparently. GSM Arena

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

