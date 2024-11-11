Smart meters in north/south divide, Bitcoin breaks through $82,000 barrier

Share



The way smart energy meters work in northern England and Scotland is causing issues for customers, BBC Panorama has been told. The body that represents energy companies, Energy UK, has confirmed for the first time there is a regional divide – because of the way meters send usage data back to suppliers…In the Midlands, Wales and southern England, all meters use cellular technology – similar to mobile phones – to send data to energy providers. If a signal is not strong enough, it can be boosted by an aerial. But in northern England and Scotland, meters instead rely on longer-range radio frequencies and no such fix is available. BBC

Bitcoin has broken through $82,000 on so-called ‘Trump trades’ – with investors betting that a second Donald Trump administration will be more favourable towards the cryptocurrency. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency, touched $82,413 this morning, and is now trading at $82,105. AJ Bell investment director Russ Mould said: “Bitcoin always seemed a likely beneficiary of a Trump victory and so it is proving as the cryptocurrency hits a new record high.” Guardian

The Asus ROG Phone 9 is likely to be one of the best gaming phones of the year, and we know it’s being officially launched on November 19. Now a new benchmark leak gives us some idea of just how powerful this handset could be. As spotted by MySmartPrice, the Asus ROG Phone 9 has shown up on the Geekbench ML database. The ML (machine learning) benchmark tests how well a phone can handle a variety of artificial intelligence tests, and the Asus device scored 1812. Tech Radar

Artificial intelligence (AI) has been able to identify structural vulnerabilities invisible to the naked eye in St Peter’s Basilica, the Vatican City, for the first time. Over three weeks, drones, cameras and lasers were used to take more than 400,000 detailed images to create an exact digital replica of the exterior and interior of the famous Basilica. An AI analysis of the data was able to identify cracks and fissures invisible to the human eye, providing essential information for restoration work. Sky News

Octopus Energy is offering a special new tariff which promises customers will pay nothing for their electricity for five years. The energy supplier is introducing a new tariff called Octopus Zero Bills, which promises that customers will not pay anything for their energy for five years. The scheme is being run in tandem with housing developers. A house built with renewable energy items including solar panels, a heat pump, battery storage and electric heating, will qualify for the Octopus Zero Bills scheme, using the renewable energy sources built into the property to power the home instead. Daily Express

Huawei’s focus on wearables over the past few years has clearly paid off. Its latest flagship, the Watch GT 5 Pro, brings impressive upgrades over what was already a highly competitive package.

This is the first international wearable to feature the new TruSense health monitoring system and HarmonyOS 5.0. After extensive testing, we’re ready to share more about its real-life performance. The GT 5 Pro comes in two sizes: 46 mm and 42 mm. We reviewed the premium Titanium model, with both the body and strap made from titanium alloys. GSM Arena

