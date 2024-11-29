O2 launches free AI-powered scam call detection service

Share



Millions of O2 customers will have suspected scam and nuisance calls flagged before they even pick up the phone, thanks to a free AI-powered feature that has just launched.

Known as Call Defence, the service uses Adaptive AI to analyse call number behaviour in real-time and determine whether it could be a scam or spam call. Customers are then alerted to any risk before picking up, helping them to decide whether they want to answer or not.

O2 claims it is the first and only UK mobile operator to provide this service to customers at no extra cost, with consumer and business customers already automatically benefitting.

Scammers frequently call consumers claiming to be from trusted UK businesses in the hope of catching Brits off guard and gaining personal information which they can then use to defraud them. In the UK, 16% of consumers fell victim to phone scams last year, losing an average of £798 each, according to Hiya’s State of the Call report.

With O2 research revealing nearly a quarter of Brits (22%) have been targeted by scammers at least weekly in the past year, the technology will act as an early warning system to help customers stay safe and avoid falling victim to fraud whilst also ensuring they do not waste their time dealing with unwanted calls.

The new technology, powered by voice security leader Hiya, is being rolled out to O2 customers on Pay Monthly custom plans, Pay Monthly SIM Only plans as well as O2 Business customers. This technology will be automatically rolled out to Android users and Apple customers using the latest iOS 18 or above.

Says Murray Mackenzie, Director of Fraud at Virgin Media O2:

“Our AI-powered scam and spam call detection tool is the latest layer of defence we’re rolling out to help protect our customers from fraudsters.

“We’re the first and only UK provider to give customers this innovative new tool for free, which will monitor call behaviour to provide customers greater clarity on who is calling and why, constantly adapting to help keep one step ahead of scammers.”

“Whether we’re blocking calls and texts from fraudsters or rolling out Caller ID for trusted businesses, we’re working hard to stop scammers in their tracks. But with fraudsters forever evolving their tactics, customers can help us stay one step ahead by reporting suspected scam calls and texts to 7726.”

Adds Kush Parikh, President of Hiya, said:

“We’re excited to partner with O2 to bring innovative AI-powered scam protection to millions of customers across the UK via their Call Defence service.

“By leveraging Hiya’s Adaptive AI technology and offering it to its customers for free, O2 is setting a new standard in protecting people and businesses from fraudulent and nuisance calls. Together, we’re empowering consumers to take back control of their phones, helping them stay safe and informed while blocking bad actors in real time.”

This is not the first time O2 has used AI technology in the fight against scammers. Early this month, O2 unveiled it used cutting-edge AI to create a human-like ‘Granny’ to answer calls in real-time from fraudsters, keeping them on the phone and away from real people for as long as possible. O2 claims ‘Daisy’ has wasted hundreds of hours of scammer’s time and was created to expose the common tactics used so customers can better protect themselves. Read more here.

