NOW Broadband is most complained about broadband provider
Once again Now Broadand generated the most fixed broadband complaints while EE was the most complained about landline provider, according to latest Ofcom figures.
As the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom receives complaints from customers about their landline, fixed broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.
To better understand the reasons for dissatisfaction among residential customers in these sectors, the telecommunications regulator compiles the data and determines the number of complaints received by provider and by service.
To compare the performance of providers, it publishes the number of complaints that it receives on a quarterly basis.
Overall trends
In the quarter from April to June (Q2 2024), complaints to Ofcom remained similar to the previous quarter (Q1 2024: January to March 2024). Complaints about fixed broadband, landline, and pay-monthly mobile decreased and complaints about pay-TV stayed the same.
- NOW Broadband generated the most fixed broadband complaints. Complaints about NOW Broadband fell from the previous quarter. Customer complaints were primarily driven by how their complaints were handled.
- The least complained about fixed broadband provider was Sky.
- EE was the most complained about landline provider. Complaints about EE saw an increase from the previous quarter. Customer complaints were mainly due to issues with faults, services and provisioning.
- Utility Warehouse generated the least landline complaints.
- The most complained about pay-monthly mobile provider was O2. Customer complaints were primarily driven by how their complaints were handled.
- EE, Tesco Mobile and Vodafone were the least complained about pay-monthly mobile providers.
- EE and Virgin Media were the most complained about pay-TV providers.
- Sky and TalkTalk were the least complained about pay-TV providers.
For more information see here: https://www.ofcom.org.uk/phones-and-broadband/service-quality/telecoms-and-pay-tv-complaints/. Its background and methodology document goes into more detail.