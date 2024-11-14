NOW Broadband is most complained about broadband provider

Once again Now Broadand generated the most fixed broadband complaints while EE was the most complained about landline provider, according to latest Ofcom figures.

As the UK’s communications regulator, Ofcom receives complaints from customers about their landline, fixed broadband, pay-monthly mobile and pay-TV services.

To better understand the reasons for dissatisfaction among residential customers in these sectors, the telecommunications regulator compiles the data and determines the number of complaints received by provider and by service.

To compare the performance of providers, it publishes the number of complaints that it receives on a quarterly basis.