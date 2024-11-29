Mobile games break rules on loot boxes, Renault revolution based on EVs you actually want

Share



The most popular mobile games in the UK are being advertised without disclosing they contain loot boxes – random in-game purchases which critics say are “exploitative” and “foster addiction”. The regulator, the Advertising Standards Authority (ASA), says it bans and removes ads which fail to make the clear whether or not a game contains a loot box. But a BBC investigation found only two of the top 45 highest-grossing games on the Google Play store actually followed those rules. Dr Jane Rigbye, chief executive of Young Gamers & Gamblers Education Trust (Ygam), called the findings “deeply concerning”. BBC

Businesses should be using more robots instead of hiring low-paid migrants, the shadow home secretary has said. The Conservative MP Chris Philp says other countries “use a lot more automation” for tasks such as picking fruit and vegetables “rather than simply importing a lot of low-wage migrant labour”. Speaking on BBC Breakfast, he called for more investment in technology to reduce the UK’s net migration figures. “There’s a lot of things British industry can do to grow without needing to import large numbers of low-wage migrants,” he said. The Guardian

“The fastest turnaround in the recent history of automotive” read one of the captions on a recent Renault Group video reflecting on the first 1000 days of its ‘Renaulution’ turnaround plan. It’s not hyperbole either: Renault has gone from loss making in 2020 from just under 3 million sales to having an enviable 7.9% operating margin from 2.2m sales in 2023. Fabrice Cambolive, the Renault brand CEO, is currently overseeing the launch of the flagbearer of the Renaulution project: the reborn 5. Making such desirable EVs are crucial in helping “break the glass roof” on EV sales, which need another “breakthrough” after “plateauing”, according to Cambolive. Autocar

A design for the Nintendo Switch 2 has leaked, and fans don’t seem all that impressed. It’s no surprise, the leaks that appeared on Reddit, shows very few changes between this anticipated console and the Switch OLED model. From the looks of this, I hope it’s an old concept, as it looks like nothing has really changed since the OLED Switch. While many could argue the Nintendo Switch design is great and needs no major changes, one Redditor points out some major issues with Nintendo’s handheld. “Switch ergonomics, USB placement […] are bad,” said Ragnarok992. Gaming Bible

Working from home presents the perfect opportunity to get on with those nagging chores, such as putting on a load of laundry or painting your nails. Others take a much more relaxed approach to home-working. More than 80pc of hybrid workers watch television while doing their day job – for an average of two hours a day, according to a survey by TonerGiant. One in 10 workers in Britain say they regularly take a nap when working from home, according to a survey by Reign Storm, an energy drink company, with the most popular period between 3pm and 4pm. Telegraph

Using artificial intelligence to automate and redirect calls could save the DWP and HMRC millions of hours each year, according to a new report that calls for the science department to be given greater powers to advise departments on the use of AI and automation. The Social Market Foundation has called for the Department for Science, Innovation and Technology to act as a “one-stop shop” for all public sector AI and automation needs, supporting other departments to identify areas where they could save resources by adopting these approaches and issuing guidance. Civil Service World

