Bluesky boss unable to give correct age limit for platform, Google forced to sell Chrome browser?

The chief executive of the social media network Bluesky – which has exploded in popularity in recent weeks – was unable to give the correct age limit for users on the platform in an interview with the BBC. While speaking to BBC Radio 5 Live’s Breakfast programme, Jay Graber wrongly said you needed to be 18 to use Bluesky, when the actual age limit is 13. The issue of whether young people should be able to use social media is a hot topic globally, with Australia proposing a ban for under-16s and the UK saying similar action is “on the table”. BBC

Left-wing users of Bluesky, a rival to Elon Musk’s X, are urging their followers to block pro-Donald Trump accounts as part of a protest against the US election result. The social media platform – which recently hit 20m users – has been gaining traction ever since Mr Trump’s victory, as liberal voters seek an alternative to X. However, the shift has led to accusations of Bluesky becoming an “echo chamber”, as users promote so-called block lists to hide Republican-leaning accounts from their timeline. Telegraph

The AI chipmaker Nvidia, the world’s most valuable company and the engine of the artificial-intelligence boom, rolled out another set of quarterly results on Wednesday to investors’ delight. The company, whose value has soared by $2.2tn this year to $3.6tn on the back of near-doubling of chip sales, said it had revenue of $35.08bn, against expectations of $33.15bn. Its profits more than doubled year-over-year. Revenue surged 94% from the same quarter last year. The company projected that revenue would increase by 70% in the coming quarter. The Guardian



Google must sell its Chrome browser to restore competition in the online search market, US prosecutors have argued. The proposed breakup has been floated in a 23-page document filed by the US Justice Department. It also calls for lawmakers to impose restrictions designed to prevent its Android smartphone software from favouring its own search engine. If the rules were brought in, it would essentially result in Google being highly regulated for 10 years. Sky News

Samsung, Motorola, Google, OnePlus, OPPO, and HONOR currently control the lion’s share of foldable phone sales worldwide, but they weren’t the first to bring a foldable smartphone to the market. Royole Technologies, a little-known Chinese OEM, launched the world’s first commercially available foldable smartphone back in 2018. Sadly, the headstart didn’t do much to help the company stay in business. According to a recent report from IT Home (via Digitimes Asia), Royole Technologies was declared bankrupt following an investigation of its current assets and liabilities. Android Authority

Virgin Media O2 (VMO2) insisted it reached a major milestone in its evolution strategy as it switched on a converged interconnect network (CIN) to bring together its fibre and 5G offerings. The UK operator stated the CIN has been built to carry both mobile and fixed traffic and will “streamline and enhance” the delivery of VMO2 services. By aggregating data closer to the end user before routing it back to the core network, the operator claimed the CIN can optimise efficiency and improve network resiliency. Mobile World Live

