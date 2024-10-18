Which? reveals best and worst tech and home appliance stores

Share



Which?’s latest survey reveals the best and worst tech and home retailers and finds that stores with quality products and excellent customer service generally fare better than supermarkets and high street discounters.

Which? surveyed almost 3,400 people who had bought household appliances and around 3,500 who had bought tech products in the previous six months. Shoppers were asked about their overall experience as well as the quality of products, customer service, range of products available, after-sales service, the amount of packaging used, delivery and value for money.

Richer Sounds topped the tech table for the seventh year running with a customer score of 89 per cent. Richer Sounds has consistently landed the top spot in Which?’s tech category and is the only retailer to get the full five stars for value for money.

Richer Sounds scored five stars across several categories including value for money, product quality, customer service during the buying process and delivery.

John Lewis followed in second place for their tech with a score of 85 per cent. John Lewis received five stars for product quality, customer service and delivery. John Lewis is also a Which? Recommended Provider.

John Lewis also led the table for the best home appliance store and received a score of 88 per cent and excelled at product range, quality, delivery and after-sales service and returns. John Lewis got impressive customer scores for both home appliance and tech purchases.

AO (85% customer score), Euronics (85%) and Lakeland (82%) were also named WRPs for home appliances.

At the other end of the spectrum, The Range finished at the bottom of the table (66%) for home appliances, scoring just two stars for customer service and product range, with Wilko and Homebase just above it both scoring 67 per cent.

Sainsbury’s got the lowest score in the tech category (67%), scoring two stars for after-sales service and returns, and fellow supermarkets Asda (70%) and Tesco (72%) join it in the bottom five. Sainsbury’s and Tesco also had low scores compared to others for home appliances (71% and 70%), partly down to their limited range and unremarkable customer service.

For tech, Asda/George and The Range were not far behind – each receiving a 70 per cent customer score. Both received two stars for the amount of packaging used and value for money.

With the sales season almost in full swing and Christmas fast approaching, it can be tempting to look for a bargain on a new piece of tech or a new appliance. However, Which? is warning that shoppers should take some time to research what they want to buy and not feel pressured – and opt for a retailer that performed strongly in its latest annual survey.

Says Harry Rose, Editor of Which? magazine:

“With Black Friday and Christmas fast approaching, shoppers may be looking to get a new device or appliance – but we’ve found some retailers simply aren’t up to scratch when it comes to quality or customer service.

“Our research shows that shoppers wanting help with big purchases could be best off sticking to retailers that excel with their customer care and technical expertise.”

The best home appliance stores

Results based on a July 2024 online survey of 5,244 experiences from 3,377 members of the Which? Connect panel and general public. Customer scores are based on satisfaction with the brand and likelihood to recommend. Sample size in brackets. A dash (-) means sample size was too small to give a star rating. Delivery rating incorporates time, place, speed and communication about delivery.

The best tech stores

Results are based on a July 2024 online survey of 5,614 experiences from 3,527 members of the Which? Connect panel and the general public. Customer scores are based on satisfaction with the brand and likelihood to recommend. Sample size in brackets. A dash (-) means sample size was too small to give a star rating. Delivery rating incorporates time, place, speed and communication about delivery.

Being awarded a WRP means that not only did a company perform outstandingly in Which?’s survey, but also passed Which?’s stringent behind-the-scenes checks on its terms and conditions and returns policies.

