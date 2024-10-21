TikTok sacks intern for interfering with AI models, US safety agency investigates Tesla

Share

TikTok owner, ByteDance, says it has sacked an intern for “maliciously interfering” with the training of one of its artificial intelligence (AI) models. But the firm rejected claims about the extent of the damage caused by the unnamed individual, saying they “contain some exaggerations and inaccuracies”. It comes after reports about the incident spread over the weekend on social media. The Chinese technology giant’s Doubao ChatGPT-like generative AI model is the country’s most popular AI chatbot. “The individual was an intern with the [advertising] technology team and has no experience with the AI Lab,” ByteDance said in a statement. BBC

The US government’s road safety agency has opened an investigation into 2.4m Tesla vehicles with the automaker’s Full Self-Driving software after four reported collisions, including a fatal crash. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) on Friday said it was opening the preliminary evaluation after four reports of crashes when Full Self-Driving was engaged during reduced roadway visibility like sun glare, fog or airborne dust. In one crash “the Tesla vehicle fatally struck a pedestrian. One additional crash in these conditions involved a reported injury,” the NHTSA said. The Guardian



The first UK trial of a rigid sail that can be fitted on commercial ships to reduce their carbon footprint is under way in the Irish Sea. The sail being tested is more like an aircraft wing than the traditional sheet of billowing canvas. And the vessel it’s been fixed to is no ordinary ship either. It’s one of the UK’s fleet of three nuclear transport vessels, specially designed to move high-level nuclear waste and spent nuclear fuel stored at Sellafield in Cumbria to destinations like Japan under long-standing nuclear decommissioning treaties. Sky News

Sky has reported a £750m loss after the Qatar World Cup pushed up broadcasting costs and the company wrote down more than £1bn on its operations in Italy and Germany. The British broadcaster, which is owned by the US telecoms and media giant Comcast, doubled its operating losses as it shifts from its traditional satellite model to broadcasting channels over internet streaming. Accounts for 2023 filed at Companies House showed revenues slightly up at £10.2bn….However, the company’s costs also rose in the year, partly because of the timing of the Fifa World Cup at the end of 2022. Telegraph

Music and sports ticket sellers would be required to tell fans maximum prices at the start of the buying process under a new proposed law following the Oasis “dynamic pricing” backlash. Prompted by the pricing method that left Oasis fans paying much more than they expected for the band’s 2025 reunion shows, the Sale of Tickets (Sporting and Cultural Events) Bill has been put forward in the House of Commons. Labour MP Rupa Huq, who has proposed the bill, said she wants the law changed to improve pricing transparency and prevent fans from being ripped off. Sky News

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, expected to go official in January 2025, is tipped to come in four colors – black, green, blue, and titanium. This information comes from reliable tipster Ice Universe, who said these are the regular options, and it’s unclear how many online-exclusive colors the smartphone will have.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra’s leaked renders (Source: OnLeaks and Android Headlines)

Thanks to leaked renders we also know what the smartphone will look like. It will have a punch-hole display on the front and a new camera design on the rear. Rumors claim the rear camera setup will be a combination of 200MP primary (ISOCELL HP2), 50MP ultrawide, 10MP telephoto (3x optical), and 50MP telephoto (5x optical) units. The selfie camera is said to use a 12MP sensor. GSM Arena

