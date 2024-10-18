Swann unveils ‘world’s first’ AI smart doorbell

Share

Australian home security company Swann has announced what it claims is the world’s first AI-powered home security Voice Assistant for its latest smart doorbell.

Called the SwannShield, it’s compatible with Swann’s SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell. It works by engaging with visitors in real-time across different scenarios, from package deliveries and identifying guests, to deterring potential criminals.

Using adaptive generative AI technology, it responds to visitors with natural, human-like interactions when they press the doorbell, claims Swann.

These messages are not pre-recorded, but dynamic, AI-generated responses reacting to the specific situation.

It’s easy to personalise SwannShield via the settings in the app: including activating it at the times you need it using night and/or away ‘modes’, tell it the address of your home, the names of residents, and instructions for where deliveries should be placed.

You can also set the demeanour of responses, choosing between polite, disinterested or even aggressive to adequately deal with the type and nature of visitors to your home!

SwannShield is optimised to facilitate easy updates and future scalability via the cloud, such as refining the Assistant’s personality. It also allows for users to personalise settings in the Swann Security app. You can also access transcripts of every conversation in app to see if there are any security irregularities or concerns.

Says Alex Talevski, CEO of Swann:

“Through thoughtful design and careful consideration of user feedback, we are delivering an AI-driven Voice Assistant that seamlessly integrates into users’ lives while providing enhanced protection and peace of mind.

“Representing an exciting step forward in the democratisation of AI for everyday consumers, the SwannShield Voice Assistant sets a new benchmark for intelligent home protection and reflects our commitment to continuous improvement and customer satisfaction.”

SwannShield is available free of charge within the Swann Security App and can be used in conjunction with the SwannBuddy4K Video Doorbell via an over the air (OTA) download of the latest firmware. SwannShield will become compatible with more Swann products in the months ahead.

