Sky Stream to launch across EE stores from October 15th

Sky Stream to launch in EE retail stores, via the EE website, and EE telesales from 15 th October

For the first time, EE customers will be able to order Sky Stream alongside EE home broadband

Sky Stream makes it even easier to access Sky’s TV services

EE, the consumer brand for the BT Group, and Sky have announced a new retail partnership that will see Sky Stream launch across EE stores, via the EE website and EE telesales from Tuesday 15th October.

The partnership builds on a relationship since 2017 and forms part of EE’s strategy to partner with leading consumer electronics and entertainment providers to offer customers a wide range of options.

It will allow customers to order Sky TV products with EE’s home broadband. It also forms part of Sky’s strategy to provide the best entertainment experience and the UK’s most talked-about TV to every home.

Introducing Sky Stream will enhance the EE TV portfolio, giving customers a choice of viewing platform, claims EE. ∫ will be available to purchase from EE both with EE home broadband and mobile.

Launched in 2022, Sky Stream is a plug-and-play box giving customers entertainment streamed straight to any TV over WiFi. Sky Stream is home to over 100,000 hours of content across more than 150 channels and 50 entertainment apps in one place such as Disney+, Apple TV, BBC iPlayer, ITVX, Channel 4, YouTube, Discovery+ and more. Sky Stream packages start from just £28 per month for Sky Entertainment and Netflix.

Says Marc Allera, CEO at EE:

“As part of our strategy for new EE, we’re continually looking to partner with some of the world’s leading brands to provide our customers with the very best in entertainment. Extending our partnership with Sky allows us to give customers even greater choice, so they can take a TV service that best suits their lifestyle, matched with EE’s great new home broadband offering.”

Adds Sophia Ahmad, Chief Consumer Officer at Sky:

“Sky Stream offers a transformative viewing experience, making it even easier for customers to access Sky’s market-leading entertainment offer, with no dish required.

“We’re excited to be partnering with EE to take the benefits of Sky Stream into the front rooms of even more customers, bringing them one of the highest standards in viewing experience combined with great live sport and award-winning Sky Originals all in one place.”

