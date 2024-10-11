Only 1 in 5 ‘comfortable’ as passengers in self-driving cars – as Tesla launches Cybercab

Share

60% would not be comfortable being a passenger in an autonomous vehicle, and 19% aren’t sure

Only one-quarter think AVs will help to improve road safety in future

Dynamic cruise control is the most popular automated car feature among drivers

New research has revealed that only one in five motorists would be comfortable as a passenger in an autonomous vehicle (AV).

AVs, also known as self-driving cars, use the latest technology to partially replace a human driver. The study, by online car-changing marketplace Carwow, asked its customers for their thoughts on the tech-first vehicles.

The survey results reveal that most people aren’t yet at ease with the idea of riding in an autonomous vehicle. When asked, 60% of survey respondents said they would not be comfortable being a passenger in an AV, compared to just a fifth (21%) who would.

Some uncertainty around self-driving cars remains among many road users, too, with a further fifth (19%) stating that they aren’t sure if they’d like to experience being a passenger of one of these vehicles.

Motorists are also divided over how AVs will impact driving and road conditions in the future. For instance, 44% don’t think autonomous driving will help reduce traffic jams or improve road safety, and a further 28% are still unsure if it will benefit either of these areas.

Despite the scepticism, some drivers are more optimistic about the future of AVs. Around a quarter (24%) believe that autonomous cars will help to enhance road safety, and 18% think they’ll help to cut down on congestion.

Although self-driving cars are still a new concept to many road users, vehicle technology has rapidly evolved, and drivers are adopting more autonomous features at varying levels. Dynamic cruise control is the most popular, with 39% of respondents using it to adjust their car’s speed while travelling. Lane assist follows closely in second, with 30% of respondents saying they used the technology.

Self-parking, arguably the closest feature to the technology of an autonomous vehicle, is used by only one in 10 (11%). Meanwhile, 44% of drivers stated that they don’t have any of these advanced features in their current car.

Says Iain Reid, head of editorial at Carwow:

“Self-driving cars are still a tricky concept for many people to grasp, so it’s interesting to understand how comfortable we feel with the idea of them. It’s not that surprising that some of us still have reservations about the technology, its impact on future road safety, and its potential to improve conditions.

“However, they’re not quite the far-off thought they once were, with companies like Tesla recently launching their new robotaxi. We’ve even had the promise of a Verne AV rollout in the UK in 2027. These steps forward could bring self-driving to a street near you sooner than you think.”

