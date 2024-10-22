Online Security Habits: Are We Letting Our Guard Down?

Share

70% of Gen Z access sensitive data on public Wi-Fi, making them the most vulnerable to data hacks..

People are still using weak passwords featuring ‘guessable’ information like pet names or birthdays, with 35% admitting to this risky habit.

Over 60% of Brits use work laptops for personal tasks, risking malware or phishing attacks that could compromise both personal and company data.

In recognition of Cyber Security Awareness Month, experts at Uswitch Broadband experts set out to explore how well people are protecting themselves online.

The survey uncovered common mistakes that leave people vulnerable to cyber risks, along with actionable tips on how to safeguard personal information.

While digital convenience allows us to bank, work, and connect with ease, it also exposes us to potential cyber threats. Whether it’s using public Wi-Fi or personal devices for work, many overlook essential security measures. Enjoying the benefits of the digital world shouldn’t come at the cost of compromising our safety.

Public Access Wi-Fi: How secure is it?

Public Wi-Fi is a convenient option for hybrid workers and students in cafés, libraries, and hotels, but it comes with serious risks. Many public networks lack encryption, leaving users’ data vulnerable to interception by attackers who can easily exploit them.

According to Uswitch survey data, 64% of respondents connect to public Wi-Fi, with Gen Z (81%) and Millennials (75%) being the most frequent users. Alarmingly, 51% of these users admit to accessing sensitive information, such as work files or banking, while connected, putting them at high risk of cyber threats.

To stay secure, you should avoid using sensitive accounts on public Wi-Fi or use a VPN for added protection.

Weak Passwords: Are we leaving the door open to hackers?

Passwords are our first line of defence, yet many people continue using weak or repeated passwords across multiple accounts. 34% of the respondents use weak passwords, such as pet names or birthdays. Despite the risks, 21% of users only change passwords when prompted, and 8% never change them at all.

Although 8 out of 10 of Brits are aware of two-factor authentication (2FA), only 22% have it enabled across all their accounts, leaving many vulnerable. Alarmingly, almost 2 in 5 (39%) Brits aged 18-24 said one or more of their online accounts have been hacked or accessed without their permission in the last 12 months.

To stay secure, it’s crucial to use strong, unique passwords, enable 2FA, and update passwords regularly. Consider using a password manager to generate and store complex passwords, and always review your security settings to stay ahead of potential threats.

Risks of Using Work Laptops for Personal Use

Many workers mix personal and professional tasks on their work laptops, especially in remote or hybrid environments. The survey data shows that 61% of respondents use their work devices for personal activities, with Gen Z (79%) and Millennials (73%) being the most frequent.

With more people working from home, using work laptops for personal tasks is common. While generally safe, it can expose sensitive data if home Wi-Fi networks lack proper security measures. Regularly updating home Wi-Fi passwords is essential to prevent unauthorised access.

Despite the risks, only 46% of respondents use a VPN for work. VPNs encrypt internet connections, protecting work data from breaches. As hybrid working grows, securing data outside the office is crucial. Avoiding personal tasks on work devices helps reduce risks, and remote workers should check if their company offers secure tools like VPNs. While VPNs offer robust protection, they can come with a cost, so it’s important to weigh their benefits against the expense.

Says Max Beckett, Uswitch Broadband expert, comments on the importance of protecting your online privacy.

“In today’s digital landscape, safeguarding your online privacy is more crucial than ever. With the convenience of online access comes the responsibility to secure your personal and professional data. Many individuals are unknowingly leaving themselves vulnerable to cyber threats, making it essential to adopt stronger online security measures.”

Here are some essential tips to help keep your home connection secure:

Set 2FA: Enable two-factor authentication to access all of your key accounts, especially those accessed via your home broadband. This adds an extra layer of protection against unauthorised access.

Use strong, unique passwords: Create complex and unique passwords for your home broadband network and all connected devices. This prevents breaches and keeps your network secure.

Secure your home Wi-Fi: Ensure your Wi-Fi network is password-protected and encrypted. This prevents unauthorised users from accessing your broadband and potentially compromising your data.

Regularly update your router firmware: Keeping your router up to date ensures that you have the latest security features, protecting your home network from vulnerabilities.

Monitor connected devices: Regularly check which devices are connected to your home broadband. If you spot any unfamiliar devices, it may be a sign of unauthorised access.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

