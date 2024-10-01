Ofcom rules on roaming charge alerts for UK holidaymakers

Share



UK mobile customers will be better protected against unexpected roaming charges while using their phone abroad and at home under new rules that come into force today, claims Ofcom.

Following the UK’s exit from the European Union, the EU’s ‘roam like at home’ rules – as well as UK law requiring mobile operators to alert customers of roaming charges when they start to roam – ceased to apply. Since then, many operators have voluntarily continued to send their customers alerts.

To make sure all mobile customers are given the information they need – when they need it – new Ofcom rules mean that from today, mobile providers need to notify customers when they start roaming.

Providers must also provide clear, free-to-access information so customers can make informed decisions about whether – and how – to use their mobile phone abroad. This includes ensuring customers understand any roaming charges, including:

any fair use limits or time limits that apply;

that they can set a spend cap to limit their spend; and

where to find additional information about roaming.

Inadvertent roaming

Additionally, the measures that are coming into force today will mean that customers will be alerted if they are inadvertently roaming. Now, providers must:

give customers clear, comprehensible and accurate information about how to avoid inadvertent roaming in and outside of the UK, particularly in border regions. This could include proactively alerting customers to the likelihood of inadvertent roaming in areas where this often happens; and

have measures in place to enable customers to reduce or limit their spend on roaming while in the UK. This could include treating mobile usage in Ireland the same as being in the UK

Says Sue Davies, Which? Head of Consumer Protection Policy:

“It is positive that Ofcom has introduced new rules to ensure mobile providers give clear information to UK customers about roaming charges when they are travelling abroad, or near a border at home.

“These changes should reduce the chances of people being stung with sky-high mobile bills that they were not expecting. However, it is disappointing that the rules do not outline how UK residents can get compensation if they have inadvertently fallen foul of roaming charges.

“When the UK government negotiates trade deals, it needs to seize the opportunity to lower the cost of roaming. The UK and EU should also agree a deal on roaming charges that prevents people facing extortionate bills.”

