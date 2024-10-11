Nissan to launch affordable bi-directional EV charging from 2026

Share

Technology to support transition to net zero and lower electricity bills

Nissan first automotive brand to achieve Grid certification for AC-based solution in the UK

Launch to commence in UK and expand to European markets

Initiative progresses commitment of The Arc, business plan

Nissan has announced it will launch affordable on-board bi-directional charging on selected electric vehicles from 2026. The initiative forms a key step towards its vision of creating a sustainable energy ecosystem.

The Vehicle to Grid (V2G) technology, which allows EV owners to use electricity stored in their car’s battery to power their homes, or sell it back into the grid, will launch in the UK initially, followed by other markets in Europe.

The project is underpinned by Nissan’s experience in V2G, with around 40 pilot projects conducted worldwide throughout the past decade.

Following a year-long project at The University of Nottingham, Nissan has become the first car company to gain G99 Grid code certification with an AC-based solution, needed to supply electricity into the UK national energy supply.

Under the banner of Nissan Energy, the company’s aim is to roll-out V2G technology across markets in Europe and beyond, empowering consumers with either AC or DC-based V2G solutions, in alignment with local infrastructure and regulatory requirements.

By using its on-board bi-directional V2G technology, Nissan claims customers can cut the annual cost of powering an EV by 50%. The same technology can also reduce net CO2 emissions from charging by 30% per year, per EV for the average UK household.

As one of the bi-directional systems Nissan plans to offer, this AC-bidirectional system certified in the UK will leverage an integrated on-board charger to deliver a lower cost of entry, allowing the technology to be accessible to more people. Nissan aims to offer its AC bi-directional charger at a price comparable to a mono-directional charger available today.

As well as lowering the cost of entry, Nissan’s V2G system will give customers complete control and flexibility over their energy via a dedicated App.

The launch forms part of Nissan’s strategy to create a fully integrated energy ecosystem – sustainably manufactured EVs providing zero emission motoring, charged using clean energy and capable of providing power back to the home as well as to the grid.

Says Hugues Desmarchelier, Nissan Vice President, Global Electrification Ecosystem & EV Programs:

“The technology we are bringing to customers is a potential game-changer for how we view the car. Not just as a means of getting from A to B, but as a mobile energy storage unit, capable of saving people money, supporting the transition of our energy systems away from fossil fuels and bringing us closer to a carbon-free future.

“Nissan is proud to democratise technology for the benefit of society. The breakthrough in an on-board solution for two-way charging will be a substantial reduction in the cost of integrating a future EV into your energy supply, and the ability to leverage the car as a source of income over its lifecycle.”

