New study reveals 61% of UK shoppers have witnessed shoplifting

At an event held at the House of Spells attended by Tech Digest, delegates discussed how technology could help in the fight against a growing epidemic of retail crime.

Hosted by, x-hoppers, a provider of AI-based retail communication solutions, the event showcased the findings of the company’s recent survey which claims that 61% of UK shoppers have reported witnessing theft in stores.

Compounding this issue, shoplifting incidents have surged by 46% in the past year, resulting in staggering losses for retailers, estimated at £7.9 billion annually. This data prompted an important conversation about the critical need for effective strategies to combat retail theft and protect both businesses and consumers.

As the holiday shopping season nears and footfall rises, these statistics underscore the importance of ensuring a safe in-store environment for customers and staff, prompting retailers to adopt effective security measures that safeguard both patrons and profits.

At the event, retail and consumer expert Kate Hardcastle MBE called for a proactive approach in addressing the escalating challenges retailers face, stating:

“It is a massive national reality; it is an epidemic; it is growing. At that peak period, you want to make customers aware of the realities you’re dealing with, what you’re doing about it, how you appreciate their support and help at that time.”

Added Graham Dixon, x-hoppers CTO:

“AI is not just a buzzword; it’s a crucial tool that can transform the retail landscape. By integrating advanced technology, we can create safer environments for shoppers while enhancing service quality, ensuring that retail remains an enjoyable experience.”

Key consumer insights:

5 out of 8 (61%) of shoppers have witnessed theft in stores.

80% consider store safety a critical factor in their shopping decisions.

85% of shoppers expect to interact with a physical product on the day of their visit.

44% of them go in-store to feel and touch the product.

41% of shoppers shop in-store to take the item(s) home immediately.

