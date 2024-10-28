Nearly half of workers now commuting to work 5 times a week

Share

Virgin Media O2 Business today publishes its Q3 Movers Index, revealing almost half of workers now commute at least five days a week while many plan to take advantage of free heating this winter.

Gen Z (18 to 24 year-olds) are spending more around their workplaces compared to last quarter, as 90% of workers have signed up to at least one loyalty programme.

Virgin Media O2 Business’ latest Movers Index reveals nearly half of Brits (48%) are now in the office five days a week with many encouraged to go into work because of free heating!

The quarterly Movers Index, now in its second year, is based on combining anonymised and aggregated UK movement data from O2 Motion with national polling findings to reveal key behavioural trends. The combined data paints an accurate picture of movement patterns and the trends influencing them.

Mass office attendance provides boost for retailers

Monday and Friday commutes have seen 7% and 5% year-on-year increases respectively, while two-thirds (67%) of Brits say free heating encourages them into the office during winter.

Mobile data shows younger workers (18-24 year-olds) are staying out after work, seeing a 22% increase in after-work trips. This appears to be connected to socialising benefits associated with the office, with 27% liking office days for easy access to post-work events.

Retailers are cashing in on the office boom, as 42% of workers are spending more around their workplaces than they did three months ago, rising to nearly two-thirds (61%) of 18-24 year-olds. The vast majority (90%) of workers are signed up for at least one loyalty programme, with meal deals (53%) and coffee deals (26%) the most used.





Festive frenzy begins: Brits embrace early holiday deals

After a drop in summer shopping trips, O2 Motion data reveals an autumnal shift has begun as high street (3%) and shopping centre (6%) trips grew in September. Shopping centre visits have notably increased for shoppers aged 55-64 (19%) and those 65+ (18%), as 41% of Brits are set to ramp up spending for festive purchases.

With many facing rising food costs (69%) and higher household bills (52%), Brits are balancing budgets by cutting back on non-essential purchases (43%) and switching to cheaper brands (32%). Nearly one in four (24%) plan to start holiday shopping earlier this year, with 34% hoping to avoid a last-minute rush and 39% even starting before November.

Over half (58%) will be targeting seasonal offers and discounts as a third (34%) intend to buy more affordable gifts, and 32% will take advantage of Black Friday deals.

Real connections and Wi-Fi shape modern shopping

Two in three Brits (67%) plan to do some form of in-person shopping for Christmas. Brits are heading out to the shops to see and touch products (50%) and access special in-store discounts (44%), with getting human interaction while shopping important to over two thirds (69%).

Despite wanting to shop in-store, nearly half (49%) of Brits regularly experience poor internet connection while shopping, with 28% saying it has hindered their ability to shop effectively in the past three months. 35% of 18-24 year-olds are more encouraged to shop in stores with good connectivity, and comparing prices online is the most useful tech function for shoppers (45%).

Says Jo Bertram, Managing Director of Virgin Media O2 Business:

“The Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index shines a light on the positive impact that people returning to the office can make to retailers. Whether it’s creating eye-catching seasonal campaigns in shops near busy office locations or making sure customers have the best possible in-store experience, retailers have a significant opportunity to get creative when it comes to engaging prospective customers.

“Connectivity sits at the heart of the modern shopping experience, whether it’s a customer conversation in a store, or utilising the latest retail technology. Our insights and expertise continue to support businesses across a range of industries, helping them make data-driven decisions to meet the evolving expectations of today’s customer.”

The Virgin Media O2 Business Movers Index is a publicly available quarterly report that explores the latest UK movement insights from each You can access the report here: Virgin Media O2 Business website.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

