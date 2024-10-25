Kia EV3 named Car of the Year in Electrifying.com awards

Share

The Kia EV3 has been named overall Car of the Year for 2024 at the annual Electrifying.com Awards.

The Electrifying.com Awards are judged by the publication’s expert team of road testers, with awards given to the most significant electric vehicles and innovations.

The Kia EV3 follows in the footsteps of its larger sibling, the EV9, which was named Large Electric Family Car of the Year at last year’s Electrifying.com Awards.

With first customer orders of the EV3 due to be delivered to UK customers later this year, Electrifying.com’s team of experienced reviewers believes the EV3 strikes the right chord with UK customers. The judges praised its stylish design, long driving range of up to 375 miles on a single charge, and starting price from £32,995. Fleet customers also benefit from the 2% BIK (benefit-in-kind) rate for EVs in 2024/25 and 3% for the 2025/26 tax years.

Says Ginny Buckley, Founder and CEO of Electrifying.com:

“As the electric experts, we consider Kia to be one of the most innovative and exciting car brands around, and we believe the EV3 is a game-changer in the electric car market. In terms of style, range, space, tech and sheer value for money, it stands head and shoulders above everything else in its class. We think the EV3 will give buyers new to electric cars the confidence they need to make the switch, and it’s the clear winner of our Car of the Year title for 2024.”

Adds Paul Philpott, President & CEO, Kia UK Limited:

“To win an overall Car of the Year award from any publication is an incredible achievement, particularly from the well recognised team at Electrifying.com, with their extensive knowledge of the EV landscape and understanding of what customers really want.”

Kia says that the EV3, which is available in three grades in the UK (‘Air’, ‘GT-Line’, and ‘GT-Line S’), represents another step forward in Kia’s plan to launch 15 EVs globally by 2027. The model also features Kia’s seven-year/100,000-mile vehicle warranty as standard, with its battery pack and electric motors covered by an eight-year/100,000-mile warranty.

