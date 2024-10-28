Is Nintendo ‘Switch 2’ reveal just hours away? AI paedophile jailed in landmark case

Share



The internet is still convinced a Nintendo Switch 2 announcement is going to happen this month, as a port of a major third-party open world game is also rumoured. It’ll be November on Friday and it’s looking very much like predictions about the Switch 2 – the fan nickname for Nintendo’s next gen console – being unveiled this month have come to nothing. A couple of weeks ago, leaker PH Brazil claimed a 2024 unveil is still happening and now he’s narrowed that down to either Monday or Tuesday this week, although that seems to be based more on supposition than inside knowledge. Metro

One of the world’s biggest web publishing platforms – used by a large chunk of the internet – is locked in a spat which is affecting thousands of businesses worldwide. While most of the work WordPress does is not seen by internet users, it says its behind-the-scenes web-building tools power 40%, external of the world’s websites. That means its disagreement with a company called WP Engine is causing disruption to the huge number businesses that rely on the two organisations to keep their websites running. BBC

Keir Starmer has said media outlets should have control over – and be paid for – their work as artificial intelligence technology transforms the economy and the UK. Calling journalism the “lifeblood of democracy”, the prime minister vowed to “champion press freedoms”…The apparent reassurance from the prime minister comes as the Observer revealed that ministers face a backlash over plans that would allow artificial intelligence companies to scrape content from publishers and artists. The Guardian

A paedophile who made thousands of pounds by creating child abuse images using AI and real pictures of children has been jailed for 18 years in a landmark case. Hugh Nelson used a 3D character generator to turn ordinary, non-explicit pictures of children into child abuse images, before selling them on an internet forum used by artists. People who knew the children in the real world would send the 27-year-old images of them. Nelson, from Bolton, would then charge his network of paedophiles £80 for a new “character”. Sky News

Google’s signature headphones have returned, with a huge upgrade over the bulky and unglamorous Pixel Buds Pro. They are now far smaller and easier to fit in the ear, thanks to a clever ‘twist to fit’ design. There’s even an app which plays sounds into your ears to help you find the optimal fit. Google has for the first time added its own silicon into these headphones, in the form of a Tensor chip which promises world-beating noise-cancelling and clearer music. Telegraph

The world is not ready for AGI, or the point at which artificial intelligence becomes as good as human brains, according to a senior OpenAI researcher. For years, researchers have been speculating about the arrival of artificial general intelligence, or AGI, when artificial systems will be as good as we are at a broad variety of tasks. Now the person tasked with ensuring that ChatGPT developer OpenAI is ready for its arrival has said that both the world and the company itself is “not ready”. Independent

A brand new model from a company that has been producing security solutions since 2009, the Reolink Altas (not Atlas) PT Ultra is intended for those who are serious about security. A bulky model featuring a 355-degree pan and 90-degree tilt camera, it’s ideally suited for small businesses and individuals wanting to monitor their premises on a regular, or even constant, basis. However, it’s not the most straightforward to install, requiring a little bit of DIY skill to mount the bracket which the camera then slots into. Tech Radar

