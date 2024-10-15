IMOU launches innovative dual lens home security cameras for UK

Share

IMOU has launched two unusual Dual Lens Series security cameras in the UK, the Ranger Dual and Cruiser Dual. Both are available in 6MP and 10MP variants.

The IMOU Ranger Dual is billed as a state-of-the-art indoor security camera, designed to provide homeowners with a 360-degree view of their living spaces. Featuring dual lenses, a Fixed Lens and a Pan & Tilt Lens, it comes in either 6MP or 10MP options and ensures that every corner of a room is captured.

The Fixed Lens offers an expansive field of view, while the Pan & Tilt Lens extends coverage with a 355° pan and 90° tilt, ensuring there aren’t any blind spots.

The Ranger Dual boasts Smart Full-colour Night Vision, delivering clear and vibrant footage in low-light conditions up to 15 meters (49 feet), claims IMOU. Also provided are human and pet detection, two-way talk capabilities, 8x digital zoom, and a Micro SD card slot supporting up to 256GB of storage. There is also a Privacy Mode function for peace of mind. Compact in design, the Ranger Dual is easy to install, making it a versatile and powerful addition to any home security setup, claims the manufacturer.

Meanwhile, the IMOU Cruiser Dual outdoor camera (pictured above) also features a Fixed Lens and a Pan & Tilt Lens, effectively replacing the need for two traditional monocular cameras, claims IMOU. Available in 6MP or 10MP options, the fixed lens provides a broad and stable view, while the Pan & Tilt Lens, with its motorized 355° pan and 90° tilt, ensures comprehensive coverage of any outdoor area.

Designed to perform under all weather conditions, the Cruiser Dual boasts an IP66 weatherproof rating. It also comes with four-mode Smart Colour Night Vision, built-in spotlight and 110dB security siren provide active deterrence against potential intruders.

The manufacturer claims its IMOU SENSE technology enhances security with advanced AI Human & Vehicle Detection, reducing false alarms and ensuring that only genuine threats trigger alerts. The camera also features Smart Tracking, which automatically follows moving objects, and two-way talk for real-time interaction with visitors or potential threats.

Both cameras offer Wi-Fi connectivity, optional cloud service for remote access or local micro-SD card storage, as well as instant alarm notifications.

IMOU Ranger Dual: available from B&Q for £59.99 for 6MP and £79.99 for 10MP. IMOU Cruiser Dual: Available from B&Q for £89.99 for 6MP and £109.99 for 10MP.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

