How to secure your mobile apps and prevent data leaks

Share



We are practically fused with our mobiles, and it is nearly impossible to function without them. A mobile is only as good as the apps on it, and the apps are only as good as their security. Companies can go out of their way to make the best, and most secure app possible, but it all falls short due to user negligence or malpractice. The human factor can never be eliminated from technology, and anyone can contribute to their online safety.

1. Mobile VPN

The safest and easiest way to protect all of your mobile data is by using a VPN, plain and simple. Just as VPNs protect PCs, tablets, and laptops, they do the same for mobile devices. A VPN protects your mobile identity, hiding it from dangers lurking on the web. Mobile apps continuously share and send data, making them wide open, and susceptible to attacks. But not if the attackers can’t find or pinpoint a data entry, which a VPN masterfully obscures.

Using reliable VPNs for mobile privacy while browsing online gives you security from data leaks, keeps your privacy, and can even unlock region-specific content. Tech and SaaS expert Nick Saraev has gone through all of the most popular VPNs for Android and iOS systems, where the subtle differences between interfaces, features, and performances will appear even to the most demanding of users.

2. Updates

Whenever a security is found, it is quickly patched because the devs have a reputation to maintain. Likewise, avoid using abandonware and seldomly updated apps, as they are wide open for hackers. Each update to your app brings the latest security protocols and patch known issues, keeping you ahead of the curve. Enabling auto updates is suggested when you have an unlimited data plan or are always near a Wi-Fi (we’ll cover Wi-FIs in a bit) but you can also disable auto updates and manually queue and allow them. Just be sure you’re regularly checking for updates on your apps, and there won’t be anything to fear.



3. Choose your networks

Public Wi-FIs are the worst offenders when it comes to online security. Their privacy and safety measures are minimal to none, and attackers love using their public access to infiltrate your phone. Your WI-FI networks from a router are more secure, but ideally, you should be using your operator’s network to surf and exchange data between apps.

Concerning network communication, always ensure you are on a site beginning with HTTPS, as it is a standard for a safe browsing environment. The added S at the end is literally for security and anyone can use all the help they can get to stay safe online. And the absence of HTTPS in the website’s name indicates a place you don’t wish to visit or stay.

4. Limit permissions

Does your calculator need access to your GPS? We’ve all seen some ridiculous permissions requested by our apps, and you’re well within your rights to deny them. You can go a step further and delete all the apps which require complete or unrealistic permissions. The more freedom and access an app has, the greater danger it poses. Should a breach happen, the app permissions can open all the doors for attackers and pave the way for them. By restricting and limiting the permissions of any app and keeping a close eye on them in your settings, you’ll be the one overseeing how traffic goes on your phone and who can tamper with what.

5. Practice sound reasoning

Would you go to “www.g000gle.c0m” and use it as your default browser? Or perhaps share your financial data with “BunkOfAmerika.com”? While these may be obvious, modern phishing attempts are far more deceiving, aimed at using the fast-paced mobile environment. When you’re browsing on your phone, everything happens fast, and it only takes one click to make a mistake and allow access to your device.

Going to a fishy site, or clicking anywhere in a phishing email, can prompt a sudden and quick file download and should you click on it, it’s too late before you realize that a malicious app is installed. OR you could be chatting with someone impersonating an official representative, and thus gain access to your confident data. All the VPNs, protocols, and encryptions in the world won’t help you if the attackers manage to deceive and lie to you. So, while browsing on your phone, always remember that if something is too good to be true, it probably isn’t. And trust your gut instinct. Your phone will thank you for it.

As technology evolves, so too will the ways to use it respectfully and maliciously. They are both sides of the same coin, our yin and yang, and the reality with which we must deal. Safety first is paramount, and keeping a clean and protected device is possible with some preparation. Mobile browsing is meant to be fun, engaging, fast, and leisurely. With safety pinging in the back of your mind, it will remain so for years to come.

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

