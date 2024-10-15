Gen Z’s gaming spend in UK jumps 21% to £3.4 billion in 2024

Share

The gaming habits of Gen Z students are evolving rapidly, with a 21% increase in monthly gaming spend from 2023 to 2024, according to new research from UNiDAYS.

The average UK student now spends £48.00 per month on gaming, compared to £39.80 last year, contributing to a total market worth £279 million per month, or £3.4 billion annually.

The study, based on a survey of 1,005 UK students, reveals that gaming is not just a casual hobby for this demographic—100% of respondents play video games, and 33% game daily. From mobile phones to full-size consoles, students are engaging across multiple platforms, and brands in the tech and gaming industries stand to benefit from this increasing investment.

Key Findings from the Study:

Hey big spenders: Average student gaming spend has increased by 21%, from £39.80 in 2023 to £48.00 in 2024. One in ten students plans to spend over £100 monthly on gaming over the next year.

Rise of the casual gamer: 90% of students play mobile games at least occasionally, with a third (30%) playing mobile games daily.

Mobile trumps console: Mobile phones remain the dominant gaming device due to their accessibility and convenience, with 64% of students using them as their primary gaming platform. Consoles follow closely behind, with 42% using full-size consoles and 21% using handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch.

Multi-device experiences: More than half of students (57%) use two or more devices for gaming, reflecting a demand for flexibility between on-the-go and immersive gaming experiences. The most popular combination is mobile and full-sized consoles, chosen by 23% of students, while 11% alternate between handheld and full-size consoles.

What Gen Z are playing

Among the most popular genres for Gen Z students, 46% favour party and puzzle games, which are easy to grasp and perfect for social gatherings. These games’ casual and low-commitment nature makes them ideal for students looking to engage with friends while playing. Action-adventure games also hold strong appeal, with 42% of students opting for these immersive experiences. Simulation and sports games are close behind at 37%, while role-playing games (RPGs) attract 35% of the student gaming population.

Gaming isn’t just about fun for this generation. For many, it’s a key tool for relaxation and mental wellbeing. 66% of students use video games to relax and manage stress, making gaming a favoured outlet for unwinding after a busy day. Fun remains the primary motivator for 79% of students, but the preference for casual games that allow for shorter play sessions is growing.

Mobile gaming takes the lead

The convenience of mobile gaming is driving significant engagement among students, with 90% playing mobile games at least occasionally and 64% naming mobile phones as their predominant gaming device. The ability to game on the go, combined with the rise of mobile-friendly games, has made mobile phones an essential tool in Gen Z’s gaming ecosystem.

While mobile dominates, full-size consoles remain a stronghold for immersive experiences. 42% of students use consoles for gaming, with 21% also playing on handheld consoles like the Nintendo Switch, which combines portability with home-console power.

Cross-platform play grows

With 57% of students using more than one device to game, cross-platform compatibility is increasingly important. Students value flexibility in how they game, often alternating between mobile devices for casual play and consoles for deeper, more immersive sessions.

Concludes Juandre Bekker, Sales Director for Tech, Gaming and Banking at UNiDAYS:

“Our research highlights the growing financial and emotional investment Gen Z students are making in gaming. As their monthly spend on gaming rises and their use of multiple devices increases, it’s clear that this generation sees gaming as a central part of their daily lives.

“The preference for mobile gaming, in particular, shows that convenience is king—but the enduring popularity of consoles and cross-platform play suggests that students want a range of gaming experiences.”

