BYD revenue overtakes Tesla, Russia fines Google more than world’s GDP!

Share



The Chinese electric vehicle giant BYD has seen its quarterly revenues soar, beating Tesla’s for the first time. It posted more than 200bn yuan ($28.2bn, £21.8bn) in revenues between July and September. This is a 24% jump from the same period last year, and more than Elon Musk’s company whose quarterly revenue was $25.2bn. However, Tesla still sold more electric vehicle (EVs) than BYD in the third quarter. It comes as EV sales in China have been getting a boost from government subsidies to encourage consumers to trade their petrol-powered cars for EVs or hybrids. BBC

With stories of Samsung struggling against Apple and the best iPhones in the U.S., as well as at home in Korea, a new report claims that Samsung is looking to potentially rebrand away from the long-running “Galaxy” naming convention. The report from the Korean publication E-Today (via tipster Jukanlosreve on X) claims that Samsung is exploring rebranding the company’s flagship smartphones with a non-Galaxy name. This would be similar to how Hyundai sells its premium cars under the Genesis branding or how Lexus is Toyota’s luxury car brand. Tom’s Guide

The new MacBook Pro has just been announced by Apple. It comes with a choice of three different processors, all from the M4 family. The laptops look the same as before—apart from a new nanotexture option for the display—but there are big changes under the hood.

Apple MacBook Pro with M4 processor. Image: Apple

It’s been a busy week for the Mac with a new iMac and Mac mini and upgraded M4 Pro processor already unveiled. Forbes

Google has reportedly racked up a fine of more than two undecillion rubles – two followed by 36 zeros – after it removed state-run and pro-government accounts from YouTube. Put another way, an undecillion is a trillion times a trillion times a trillion. The fine is far greater than the world’s total GDP, estimated at $110 trillion by the International Monetary Fund. Google – which owns YouTube – has a current stock market value of $2.16 trillion, so probably won’t be stumping up the cash any time soon. Sky News

While we all wait for the reveal of Nintendo’s next console, the company has once again announced something very different. This time, it’s a mobile app called Nintendo Music, which lets users listen to classic gaming tunes from Nintendo games spanning the last few decades, including Splatoon, Animal Crossing, and The Legend of Zelda. It’s only available to Switch Online subscribers, and it’s launching today on both iOS and Android. The app features curated playlists themed around games, moments, moods, or characters, though you can also build your own. The Verge



Reddit on Tuesday reported a quarterly profit for the first time in its 20-year history. Shares of the company, popular for its user-led communities known as subreddits, rose more than 35% as markets opened the next day. The company reported nearly 100 million monthly users, an increase of 47% from the year prior, and a profit of $29.9m. Its revenue reached $348.4m, a year-over-year increase of 68%, handily beating analysts’ expectations. CEO Steve Huffman said the site’s new feature that translates English posts into French, Spanish, Portuguese, Italian and German via artificial intelligence drove the increase in users. Guardian

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

