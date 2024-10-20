Broadband, TV, mobile switchers could make annual savings £235, Which? reveals

Share

Broadband, TV and mobile customers could save up to £235 a year by switching deals, Which? research has revealed.

The consumer association surveyed more than 5,000 customers whose broadband, combined broadband and TV or mobile phone contract had ended in the past 12 months, asking if they had switched or haggled, and how much they had saved on their bills in the process.

Which?’s research uncovered that most consumers found the switching process easy. This was the case for three-quarters of broadband (75%) and mobile customers (73%), and more than half (55%) of broadband and TV customers.

On average, out-of-contract TV and broadband customers could save £160 by switching. Sky customers surveyed saved most – a bumper £235 a year on average by switching away for a better deal.

TV and broadband customers who haggled with their current provider rather than switching still saved £117 on average.

Which?’s research found that there were also significant savings available for broadband-only customers who switched providers, with the average being £105. Customers switching from BT, Sky or Virgin Media saved even more – up to £165 on average for Virgin Media customers.

Broadband customers who haggled saved £55 per year, with Virgin Media customers seeing the biggest average saving of £81.

The difference in savings between mobile customers that switched and those that haggled was less stark. Mobile customers at the end of their contract saved £67 on average by switching and those that haggled saved a slightly lower £61.

Vodafone customers saved £146 by switching, more than twice the £67 average. EE and O2 customers also saved on average £122 and £132 respectively.

When it came to haggling, it was EE customers who stood to save the most, at £101 a year on average.

Which?’s survey found that price was the most common reason for switching but that people also frequently benefitted from better customer service, faster download speeds and better connections.

Three in 10 (31 per cent) of broadband switchers reported customer service getting better after switching, while just six per cent reported it getting worse. For those that changed mobile networks, a third (35%) said customer service improved and three per cent said it got worse.

For download speeds, nearly four in 10 (37%) broadband customers said they got faster after switching, versus one in eight (12%) who said they got slower. For mobile network switchers, a quarter (24%) found they improved versus nine per cent who reported they got worse.

Around four in 10 (44%) got a more reliable broadband connection after switching, while one in eight (12%) found it got worse. Mobile network reception improved for half (48%) of switchers but got worse for one in seven (14%).

Switching broadband providers will now be even easier for consumers after Ofcom’s One Touch Switch rules came into effect in September. This should mean consumers only ever have to contact their new broadband provider, not their current one as well, even if they are changing between different networks.

Says Natalie Hitchins, Which? Head of Home Products and Services:

“Our latest research shows out-of-contract broadband, TV and mobile customers can save a substantial amount of money by switching providers or haggling with their current one – and that most people find the process easy.

“With many telecoms providers already adopting Ofcom’s ban on unpredictable mid-contract price hikes before it officially comes into effect in January, consumers can more easily compare deals and should feel empowered to switch and potentially save hundreds of pounds.”

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

