Apple iOS 18.2 beta adds more AI features and ChatGPT integration, clear link between UK disorder and social media

Apple is now letting developers try more Apple Intelligence features. The company has released the first developer beta of iOS 18.2, and it adds tools like the ability to generate emoji with Genmoji and images with Image Playground, more AI-powered writing features, integration with ChatGPT, Visual Intelligence to search with your camera on iPhone 16 phones, and more, according to 9to5Mac. With this beta, Apple Intelligence is now supported in more regions, too. iOS 18.2 will bring the second batch of Apple Intelligence features to users. The first batch, including features like a slightly smarter Siri and notification summaries, is set to launch next week with the official release of iOS 18.1. The Verge

There was a “clear connection” between the violent disorder in England and Northern Ireland in the summer and posts on social media and messaging apps, Ofcom has concluded. The government had asked the media regulator to consider how illegal content and disinformation spread during the unrest. In an open letter setting out its findings, external, Ofcom boss Dame Melanie Dawes said such content spread “widely and quickly” online following the stabbings in Southport, in July, which preceded the disorder. She added most online services took “rapid action”, but said the responses of some firms were “uneven”. BBC

Starting today, Apple’s new iPad mini 7 with A17 Pro chip is available for same-day or next-day pickup at Apple Stores, with no pre-order required. Online orders are also beginning to arrive to customers today.



Customers across Europe, Asia, and other regions can now place an order on Apple’s website or in the Apple Store app and arrange for in-store pickup at a local retail location. Apple has yet to update its online store for customers in the United States and Canada, but that will change in the next couple of hours. Mac Rumors

As new laws go, the Data Use and Access Bill sounds like one of the most boring imaginable. But don’t nod off just yet… The revamp of data laws, claims the government, has the potential to boost the economy, benefit patients, police and parents – even help reduce disruption from road repairs. But done wrong, privacy and digital rights campaigners warn it could open the door to the state or shady big-tech firms using our data for their benefit not ours. Sky News

Apple is introducing a new feature to iMessage in Australia that will allow children to report nude images and video being sent to them directly to the company, which could then report the messages to police. The change comes as part of Thursday’s beta releases of the new versions of Apple’s operating systems for Australian users. It is an extension of communications safety measures that have been turned on by default since iOS 17 for Apple users under 13 but are available to all users. The Guardian

Vodafone, Qualcomm Technologies and Ericsson have successfully demonstrated the benefits of millimetre wave (mmwave) through two trials in the UK. 5G mmwave technology uses a higher frequency than the airwaves that currently connect devices, meaning it offers faster data speeds, increased capacity, reduced latency and enhanced network performance. The trials made use of Ericsson’s AIR (antenna-integrated radio) 5322 and Baseband 6651 technology, as well as various devices powered by the Snapdragon X65 5G Modem-RF System. CommsBusiness

