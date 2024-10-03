All-electric Volkswagen ID.7 Pro S covers 794 km on single battery charge

Share

Maximum WLTP range of up to 709 km exceeded

The vehicle was driven during the day on a defined route in actual traffic, which included both main through-roads and motorway sections

ID.7 Pro S with 86-kWh battery (net) is designed for the greatest possible efficiency

Driving the new all-electric ID.7 Pro S, the Volkswagen Team Switzerland have successfully covered a total of 794 kilometres (493 miles) with a single battery charge in a net driving time of 15 hours and 42 minutes.

Headed by project lead Felix Egolf – an expert in long-distance driving with electric cars – the vehicle was driven on an approximately 81-kilometre circuit in the Zug metropolitan area south of Zurich. The route profile was in line with everyday driving and included main through-roads, motorway sections and country roads with hilly transitions, claims VW.

Eight different drivers covered a total of 794 kilometres in two consecutive days on just one battery charge. This is roughly equivalent to the route from Basel to Emden in northern Germany, where the ID.7 is built.

The average consumption was an exceptionally low 10.3 kWh/100 km. In comparison, the lowest WLTP (Worldwide Harmonised Light Vehicles Test Procedure) value of the model is 13.6. Converted to diesel, the average consumption achieved corresponds to only about 1.1 litres per 100 km.

The range of 794 km was driven during the day in normal traffic flow in the middle of last week – with an average speed of 51 km/h.