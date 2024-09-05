YouTube to restrict teenagers’ exposure to weight/fitness videos, Volvo abandons EV targets

Share



YouTube is to stop recommending videos to teenagers that idealise specific fitness levels, body weights or physical features, after experts warned such content could be harmful if viewed repeatedly. The platform will still allow 13- to 17-year-olds to view the videos, but its algorithms will not push young users down related content “rabbit holes” afterwards. YouTube said such content did not breach its guidelines but that repeated viewing of it could affect the wellbeing of some users. Guardian

Spotify has won a long-running court case, in which it was accused of streaming Eminem’s music without permission. The case was launched in 2019 by the rapper’s publisher, Eight Mile Style, which said Spotify failed to correctly license Eminem’s work. They sued the music company for approximately £30m, saying that the star had never received full payment for songs like Lose Yourself and Without Me, which have been “streamed on Spotify billions of times”. But a judge in Tennessee has ruled that Spotify will not be liable for any lost royalties, despite finding that Spotify did not have a license to stream the tracks. BBC

The iPhone 16 series has plenty of changes in store, such as different displays on some models, wider implementation of the exceptional tetraprism camera, a new thermal design to prevent overheating, improved battery life and an improved main camera sensor. But the new Capture Button for taking photos or shooting video may mean there’s a surprise new cover for it. And the report also lets slip that it looks like the new button is coming to all the new iPhones. @DuanRui.Forbes

Mobile network operator and UK ISP EE (BT) has today officially taken the wrappings off their new next-generation and Qualcomm powered Wi-Fi 7 router (Smart Hub Pro) and booster (Smart WiFi Pro) for home broadband customers. At the same time, they’ve also formally launched their new 5G Standalone mobile network across 15 of the country’s major cities. In case anybody has forgotten, Wi-Fi 7 introduces a number of new features, such as using the extra 6GHz channel with 320MHz of channel bandwidth for much broader capacity. ISPreview

Car company Volvo has abandoned its target to produce only fully electric cars by 2030, saying it now expects to be selling some hybrid vehicles by that date. The carmaker blamed changing market conditions for its decision to give up a target it had announced only three years ago. It comes as the industry faces a slowdown in demand in some major markets for electric vehicles (EVs) and uncertainty due to the imposition of trade tariffs on EVs made in China. Volvo, which has traditionally flaunted its environmental credentials, joins other major carmakers General Motors and Ford in rowing back on EV ambitions. BBC

The UK’s competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Ticketmaster over the sale of Oasis tickets at the weekend. The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said the investigation would cover how “dynamic pricing” may have been used, and whether the ticket sale “may have breached consumer protection law”. Thousands of fans were left angry and frustrated in their efforts to buy tickets for the concerts in the UK and Ireland next July and August. Sky News

