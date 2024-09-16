Upgrade to Windows Without Losing Data: A Step-by-Step Guide

Share



Every time a new Windows OS is released, excitement brews as it promises better features and enhanced user experiences. Upgrading to the Windows operating system is also a great way to enhance the performance of your work and improve security, however, one of the main concerns that bothers users, during the upgrade is that they might lose their important data. To free you from this concern we have brought this guide which will walk you through the process of upgrading to the latest versions with the right approach, keeping your data safe and secure.

Why upgrade to the latest Windows OS?

The latest or the new version of the Windows operating system always offers some new and enhanced features, which boost productivity and performance. For example, the latest Windows 11 offers a sleek new design, enhanced security features, better gaming performance, advanced system security, and support for the latest hardware technologies.

With all these updated features it’s exciting as well as significant to upgrade from the previous version, but before jumping into the upgrade process, it’s essential to ensure that your data is safe and your computer meets the system requirements for Windows 11.

Preparing for the Upgrade

Check System Compatibility

The very first step before upgrading to a new Windows OS is to ensure that your device meets the minimum requirements for Windows 11. Microsoft’s official website always mentions this requirement, like currently, it gives a detailed list of specifications for Windows 11 which includes

A compatible 64-bit processor (1 GHz or faster with at least two cores)

4 GB of RAM

64 GB of storage

TPM (Trusted Platform Module) version 2.0

DirectX 12 compatible graphics card

To easily check whether your device is eligible for the upgrade, you can use Microsoft’s PC Health Check tool, which will assess your computer and confirm whether it meets the necessary criteria.

Back Up Your Data

The Windows upgrade process is designed to safely get the updates installed without disrupting your data, yet it is always best practice to back up your important documents before proceeding with it. This ensures any mishap if something goes wrong, and your data remains intact.

To back up your data you can use an external hard drive or USB drive, you can try cloud storage also like OneDrive or Google Drive, and save essential documents online.

Once your data is safely backed up, you’re ready to proceed with the upgrade.

Free Up Disk Space

It’s very important to ensure that the minimum space required to upgrade is available in your system. Currently to upgrade to Windows 11 you require at least 64 GB of storage to install it. If you don’t have enough space your upgrade may fail or you may face some problems.

To free up disk space you can upload large files such as photos and videos to an external storage or cloud storage. You can also use disk cleanup to remove temporary files and uninstall unnecessary programs.

4. Update Windows and Drivers

Before upgrading ensure that your current windows is fully updated. To check this, go to settings > Update & Security > Windows Update, and install any pending updates.

Also, make sure that you don’t have any outdated drivers as they can cause compatibility issues during the upgrade process, so it’s essential to ensure your graphic card, audio, and other drivers are completely updated.

Upgrading to Windows without Losing Data

Upgrading to Windows 11 without losing data, can be done in many ways but two are the most used and important: the first is using Windows Update and the other is using the installation tool

Update with Windows Update

If your system is eligible for Windows 11, you may see a notification in Windows Update:

To check this  Go to settings > Updates & Security > Windows Update

Check for updates. If Windows 11 is available for your device, you will see an option to download and install it. Download and Install the new windows

This method automatically saves your files, apps, and settings, making it an easy and reliable way to keep them safe.

Upgrade Using the Installation Assistant

If you have not received any notification regarding the new update or prefer to do it manually you can use the Windows Installation Assistant.

Visit the official site of Microsoft and download and Install Assistant

Run the tool, and follow the instructions as guided by it.

Make sure you have selected the option to keep personal files and apps during the installation process.

Upgrade Using a Bootable USB

If you are not able to upgrade via the above two methods i.e. Windows Update or the Installation Assistant, another option is to create a bootable USB:

Download the Windows 11 ISO file from Microsoft’s original website

Use a tool like Microsoft’s Media creation tool to create a bootable USB.

Boot your computer from the USB and follow the installation prompts. Make sure to select the option to keep personal files and apps.

This method will also let you upgrade to new version of Windows if your system is not compatible for it, by performing a clean install.

Restoring Data

After upgrading, your files, apps, and settings should be intact. However, always double-check your important data to ensure nothing was accidentally lost. If you notice missing files or corrupted data, don’t panic—there are ways to recover your information.

What to Do If Data Is Lost During the Upgrade

While upgrading to Windows is generally a smooth process, data loss can sometimes occur due to unexpected issues like hardware failures, power interruptions, or system glitches. If you find yourself in this situation, follow these steps to recover your data:

Check the Recycle Bin: Files may sometimes be mistakenly deleted during the upgrade, so check the Recycle Bin first to see if they can be easily restored. Use Backup Files: If you followed the earlier recommendation to back up your data, restoring from a backup is the quickest way to recover lost files. Use a Windows Data Recovery Software: If you don’t have a backup or the files are missing despite your precautions, using a trusted Windows data recovery software is your best option. Stellar Data Recovery offers a reliable solution to recover lost or deleted files, photos, and documents from your system. It supports various file formats and can retrieve data from formatted or corrupted drives, making it a lifesaver in worst-case scenarios.

Download and launch Stellar Data Recovery on your system.

Select ‘All Data’ on the ‘Select What to Recover’ screen and click next.

Select the location or drive from which you lost the data and click Scan.

After that, select the files you want to recover and click recover.

Further, browse the location to store the recoverable files and Start-Saving them.

Your files will be saved at the chosen location.

Conclusion: A Smooth Upgrade with Safety in Mind

Upgrading to Windows 11 is an exciting move, offering enhanced performance and features. By taking the proper precautions, such as backing up your data, updating drivers, and using the right upgrade methods, you can ensure a smooth upgrade without any loss of data. However, if you do experience data loss, tools like Stellar Data Recovery can help you retrieve your valuable files and get your system back on track.

Remember, the key to a successful upgrade lies in preparation. Back up your data, ensure your system meets the requirements, and follow the correct upgrade steps. By doing so, you can enjoy all the benefits of Windows 11 while keeping your important data safe.

