UK’s first ‘teacherless’ AI-class starts lessons, government investigates ‘dynamic pricing’

The UK’s first “teacherless” GCSE class, using artificial intelligence instead of human teachers, is about to start lessons. David Game College, a private school in London, opens its new teacherless course for 20 GCSE students in September. The students will learn using a mixture of artificial intelligence platforms on their computers and virtual reality headsets. The platforms learn what the student excels in and what they need more help with, and then adapt their lesson plans for the term. Sky News

Huawei said Monday it plans to hold a product launch event this month just hours after Apple’s annual iPhone reveal as the Chinese technology giant looks to upstage its U.S. rival. The event will take place on Sept. 10 at 2:30 p.m. Beijing time, Huawei said in a post on Chinese X-like service Weibo on Monday. That timing would be late evening on Sept. 9 on the west coast of the U.S., where Apple’s event is set to take place. Apple is expected to unveil its iPhone 16 lineup on the morning of Sept. 9 at its event which features the tagline “It’s Glowtime”. CNBC

Social media giants are fighting an attempt by the UK’s technology regulator to stop children receiving friend requests from strangers over the internet. Ofcom has urged technology companies to ban children from being presented with lists of suggested users to add, known as “network expansion prompts”. The proposals are designed to tackle “illegal harms” such as grooming under the Online Safety Act. Snap, the $15bn owner of messaging app Snapchat, has pushed back against the proposals. Telegraph

in a review after the cost of tickets for Oasis’s concerts more than doubled while on sale, the culture secretary has confirmed. Lisa Nandy said she thought the inflated price of tickets was “incredibly depressing” as standard tickets were increased from £148 to £355 on the website Ticketmaster. The prices rose under its “dynamic pricing” mechanism, which means that the cost of tickets deemed to be “in demand” can be higher than initially advertised. The Guardian

Brazil’s Supreme Court will vote on Monday on whether or not to uphold a ruling to ban social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter. Justice Alexandre Moraes called for the vote after the platform was suspended in the country in the early hours of Saturday. It came after X failed to appoint a new legal representative in Brazil before a court-imposed deadline. A feud between Justice Moraes and X’s owner Elon Musk began in April when the judge ordered the suspension of dozens of accounts for allegedly spreading disinformation. BBC



A password reset scam now happens every seven minutes in the UK, and fraudsters are targeting vulnerable users, including the elderly. A new report by LexisNexis Risk Solutions reveals that 70,000 password reset attacks happen each week and some users are more at risk than others. There was a 421 per cent year-on-year growth in attacks using password phishing scams, which trick consumers into sharing their personal and financial information. ThisisMoney

The hashtag #FreePavel, launched by Elon Musk, spread quickly after Pavel Durov’s recent arrest in Paris. Many of those who reposted it portray the Telegram founder’s detention as an assault on free speech. In any direct sense, it is not. Durov faces preliminary charges in a French probe of Telegram’s alleged failures to address criminality on its platform, including drug peddling and child sexual abuse material. A court may ultimately have to decide whether the app broke French law, and whether its Russian-born CEO can be held responsible. FT.com

