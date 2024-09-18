Temu app hits 735 million downloads, monthly downloads 3x higher than Amazon’s

Share



Since its launch in September 2022, the Chinese shopping app Temu has been gaining share in the global e-commerce market, successfully competing with industry giants like Amazon, eBay, and Shein.

Thanks to its aggressive pricing and discounts, wide product selection, and successful marketing efforts, the app, owned by the parent company of Chinese e-commerce giant Pinduoduo, PDD Holdings, has become a popular wallet-saving alternative amidst rising inflation for consumers worldwide.

According to data presented by Stocklytics.com , the Chinese shopping app has hit over 735 million downloads so far. With shoppers choosing Temu as a more affordable alternative for shopping online, its monthly visits jumped to over half a billion in the first quarter of the year.

Statista and AppMagic data show that the Chinese shopping app hit 337 million downloads in 2023, or nearly 80% more than the e-commerce giant Amazon, with an average of 35 million monthly downloads. However, this figure increased significantly this year, helping total Temu downloads to climb to impressive highs.

Statistics show Temu was downloaded almost 55 million times worldwide in August, or 42% more than in the same month a year ago. May, June, and July all saw over 50 million downloads, three times more than Amazon, pushing the app`s lifetime downloads to a whopping 735 million.

Nearly One-Third of Total Downloads Made in the United States

The surging demand for budget-friendly online shopping has turned Temu into a serious competitor to major players like Amazon and eBay, even in highly saturated markets like the United States. With millions of Americans choosing Temu as a more affordable alternative to these marketplaces, the United States has quickly became the app`s number one market.

According to AppMagic data, Americans made over 200 million or nearly one-third of Temu`s total downloads since its release two years ago. Statistics show Americans use Temu five times more than Europeans, with countries like the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and Spain accounting for only 5% of total downloads. Temu’s second-largest market, Mexico, generated only 10% of total downloads, or three times less than the United States.

The full story and statistics can be found here: https://stocklytics.com/ content/temu-shopping-app- hits-over-735-million- downloads-monthly-downloads- 3x-higher-than-amazons/

