Telegram founder hits out at French authorities, UK signs international AI treaty

Telegram founder and CEO Pavel Durov has hit out at French authorities, calling his arrest last week in relation to allegations of insufficient moderation on the messaging app “misguided”. In his first public statement since he was detained, he denied claims that Telegram is “some sort of anarchic paradise” as “absolutely untrue”. Mr Durov was arrested on 25 August at an airport north of Paris. He has since been placed under formal investigation over suspected complicity in allowing illicit transactions, drug trafficking, fraud and the spread of child sex abuse images to flourish on his site. BBC

The UK government has signed the first international treaty on artificial intelligence in a move that aims to prevent misuses of the technology, such as spreading misinformation or using biased data to make decisions. Under the legally binding agreement, states must implement safeguards against any threats posed by AI to human rights, democracy and the rule of law. The treaty, called the framework convention on artificial intelligence, was drawn up by the Council of Europe, an international human rights organisation, and was signed on Thursday by the EU, UK, US and Israel.



Astro Bot is not just for kids. Team Asobi clearly designed it for players of all skill levels, and that includes children and newbies, but at its core Astro Bot feels purpose-built for video game fans. It’s a skill-driven celebration of everything that makes the format so memorable and joyful, and at the same time, it’s an excellent introduction to the language of games. With precise and responsive controls, adorable characters, and an exciting variety of mechanics and environments, Astro Bot is easily one of the best games that Sony has ever produced. Engadget

At IFA 2024, Anker announced a slate of new charging accessories, including a new portable 3-in-1 Qi2 charger. The new MagGo 3-in-1 foldable pad unravels into three wireless pucks tethered by rubbery straps: a Qi2-certified 15W charger on one end; a 5W Apple-certified Apple Watch charger on the other; and a 5W Qi puck in the middle that also houses the USB-C power input port. The new Anker 3-in-1 seems inspired by Twelve South’s Butterfly charger design, including its ability to fold back as a kickstand for an iPhone while charging. The Verge The chief executive of a cyber security firm backed by Mike Lynch has stepped down weeks after the tycoon’s death, as the business prepares its exit from the London market. Poppy Gustafsson, a co-founder of Darktrace who had held the top job since 2016, said it was the “right time to hand over the reins” ahead of the business going private in a £4.3bn deal. Jill Popelka, who joined the company at the start of the year and took over as chief operating officer at the company earlier this summer, will become chief executive. Telegraph

A new high-tech screening clinic co-founded by the boss of Spotify hopes to revolutionise healthcare by picking up signs of disease long before there are any symptoms. Neko Health uses high resolution cameras, lasers and radar to capture millions of data points around the body, checking for problems that could become serious and even life-threatening in future. It’s the latest in a wave of companies offering controversial high-tech MOTs. Sky News

