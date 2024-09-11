Sony reveals £700 PS5 Pro console, Lucid announces £38,000 Tesla Model Y rival

Share



After years of rumour, speculation and hype, Sony has confirmed it is launching a more powerful – and much more expensive – version of its hugely popular PlayStation 5 console. The PS5 Pro will be able to show more advanced graphics and display the most demanding games at higher, more consistent frame rates. But that added power will come at a cost: the PS5 Pro will be the most expensive console from Sony to date. It will cost £699.99 when it launches on 7 November this year – hundreds of pounds more than the PS5. BBC

Australia plans to set a minimum age for children to access social media due to concerns about mental and physical health. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said his government would soon trial age verification technology before banning children from opening social media accounts later this year. He said the limit would likely be between the age of 14 and 16. “I want to see kids off their devices and onto the footy fields and the swimming pools and the tennis courts,” Mr Albanese told the Australian Broadcasting Corp. Sky News



Lucid has announced that it will launch its Tesla Model Y rival in two years, priced below $50,000 (£38,000). The SUV will be based on what Lucid calls its new ‘mid-size’ platform and use the company’s next-generation Atlas motors, which major on energy efficiency. The firm claims this will allow it to offer competitive range figures despite using smaller batteries than rival electric cars. “Our vehicles go farther with less, unlocking significant cost and mass savings as we scale,” said Lucid chief Peter Rawlinson. Autoexpress

Apple has been ordered to pay €13bn (£11bn) to Ireland after losing a decade-long fight with the European Union over “sweetheart” tax breaks. The Court of Justice of the European Union (CJEU) ruled on Tuesday that Apple had benefited from years of illegal state aid by receiving unfair tax support from the Irish government. Margrethe Vestager, Europe’s competition chief, had ordered the company to pay Ireland the fee in 2016 after a two-year investigation. However, the ruling had been overturned by a lower EU court in 2020 after Apple appealed against the decision. Telegraph

Tesla has filed four patents for wireless charging. Previously, Tesla acquired the experience and skills of Wiferion’s engineering team in an acquisition in June 2023. Tesla quickly sold off the company but kept the company’s engineers… Following the Wiferion acquisition, Tesla showed off a wireless charging mat several times and even confirmed they are working on wireless inductive home charging. We expected this to arrive with the Cybertruck, but now we hope to see more details at the upcoming Robotaxi reveal event in October. NotaTeslaApp

Now that Huawei has officially launched the Mate XT Ultimate Design in China, demonstration videos are popping up online that reveal what the world’s first dual-folding, triple-screen phone looks like in real-world conditions. Several unboxing videos show that the Huawei Mate XT is shipped in its unfolded position, which is just 3.6mm (around 0.14 inches) thick at its thinnest point — making it slimmer than Google’s 5.1mm (around 0.2 inch) Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The Verge Think of British cultural exports in the 21st century and you might reach for the familiar examples: James Bond, Downton Abbey, Adele. But in the algorithm-driven universe of TikTok where a trend known as “Britishcore” is one of the most in demand movements of the moment, it’s the mundane aspects of life in the UK which are going viral. Britishcore first emerged as a cultural term at the turn of the decade, to describe ramshackle symbols of British life such as dilapidated pubs and lone traffic cones. Now it has spread to include videos inspired by Trainspotting and satirical celebrations of the Oasis reunion. The Guardian

