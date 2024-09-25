Skoda develops Kodiaq Armoured for the ultimate in security

Share

New Kodiaq Armoured fully certified to PAS 300 and will meet PAS 301 requirements

Extensive modifications to ensure fully armoured passenger cell

Kodiaq Armoured tested with over 200 rounds of ammunition

Bullet-resistant glass ensures 360-degree protection and visibility

Upgraded suspension and brakes, plus tyre retention system

Full GPS comms hub with emergency siren and lighting system

It may look like an ordinary car, but Škoda is taking occupant protection to a whole new level with the Kodiaq Armoured pictured above.

Developed as a joint project between Škoda UK and British-based security experts UTAC Special Vehicles, the new Kodiaq Armoured follows in the tracks of the Superb Armoured, of which nearly 500 have been sold worldwide since its launch in 2018.

Like the Superb Armoured, which was fully updated with new features and even greater levels of personal security last year, the Kodiaq Armoured is fully certified to PAS 300 and PAS 301 Civilian Armoured Vehicle standards. PAS 301 certification is only awarded to vehicles that can pass a number of demanding tests including those for payload, acceleration, maximum speed, handling and braking.

Other tests carried out as part of the certification process include the vehicle being subjected to over 200 rounds of ammunition, plus an assessment of blast resistance to the vehicle side, roof and underfloor. The Kodiaq Armoured meets all these criteria and offers exceptional levels of personal protection for occupants.

The Kodiaq Armoured incorporates a raft of features and enhancements to offer complete protection for occupants. These include special bullet-resistant glass and armoured steel protection for the passenger compartment. As a result, the Kodiaq Armoured offers bullet resistance to various handguns and assault rifles, and blast resistance to both grenades and high explosives.

To ensure that the Kodiaq Armoured retains the same drivability and agility of the standard production model, the new model is equipped with uprated suspension and braking systems. Both are specified to accommodate the armoured model’s weight increase. To ensure that the Kodiaq Armoured can continue to travel in the event of punctures, all four wheels are fitted with a tyre retention system that prevents the tyre from leaving the rim, even when deflated. This system will allow the driver to maintain control of the car at all times.

Other features incorporated into the design is an emergency lighting and siren system along with an 8-inch touchscreen communications hub with GPS, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

Despite the significant re-engineering of many elements of the car, the Kodiaq Armoured retains the same high levels of comfort and practicality of the standard production model, claims Skoda. It is offered in five-seat form and has boot space of more than 2,000 litres. As with the Superb Armoured, customers can choose from a range of powertrain options, along with four-wheel drive.

For latest tech stories go to TechDigest.tv

Share this: Email

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Print

Reddit

Twitter

Tumblr

Pocket

