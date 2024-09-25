Sharp rise in ‘problematic social media use’, PS5 Pro pre-orders start tomorrow



A major international study suggests there has been a sharp rise in what it calls “problematic” social media use among young people since the pandemic. Researchers came to the conclusion after surveying almost 280,000 children aged 11, 13 and 15 across 44 countries. The Health Behaviour In School-aged Children (HBSC) study found, on average, 11% of respondents engaged with social media in a problematic way in 2022 – compared to 7% in 2018. England, Scotland and Wales all recorded figures above that average. The report’s authors say the findings “raise urgent concerns about the impact of digital technology on the mental health and well-being of Europe’s youth”. BBC

The rise of dating apps in the last decade has changed the way people forge relationships, with Pew research conducted in 2022 finding that 53% of US adults under 30 had used online dating. But dating apps have caused dissatisfaction and despair among many users, as Pew found 46% of all users (and 51% of women) had a negative experience of online dating. Some dating companies have faced business struggles recently, with shares in Bumble crashing by 30% last month after a bad earnings report. The Guardian



PS5 Pro pre-orders are now only hours away from starting and anticipation is growing. The first wave of PlayStation 5 Pro pre-orders will start on Thursday, September 26, exclusively at PS Direct – or participating retailers in territories where PS Direct isn’t available. Where PS Direct is available, other retailers will begin pre-orders on October 10, 2024 – two weeks after this first opportunity. That means, ahead of the console’s launch on November 7, if you’re in regions like the US, UK, and EU, you’ll only be able to pre-order the PS5 Pro from PS Direct between September 26. You can then use other retailers starting on October 10. Tech Radar

Google announced Tuesday that it’s bringing key security improvements powered by Gemini AI to organizations of all sizes. For millions of Gmail users already using its AI-powered anti-spam and malware filtering, a new security advisor tool will give smaller businesses the same protection that large enterprises are used to. Rolling out across the next few weeks to paid Google Workspace customers, security advisor’s aim is bring enterprise-grade security to organizations of any size. Forbes

We have a few months to go yet before we’ll get our hands on the next generation Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra. However, we’re less than a month away from seeing the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset, which the chipmaker will reveal at the Snapdragon Summit in October. Over on X, tipster Tarun Vats just dropped new benchmark scores from Geekbench purporting to be the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra running the new Gen 4 chips, and it has a shot at beating the iPhone 16 Pro Max. Tom’sGuide

