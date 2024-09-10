Renault Rafale plug-in hybrid now available to order from £46,000

Share



The new high-performance Renault Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300 hp plug-in hybrid is now available to order with prices starting from £45,695 on-the-road.

This brand flagship – powered by a new plug-in hybrid powertrain and including four-wheel-steering, four-wheel-drive, and a new intelligent self-adjusting suspension system on range-topping atelier Alpine trim – delivers precise roadholding and a dynamic driving experience, claims Renault.

Combining 136 hp rear electric motor with 70 hp front motor and 34 hp HSG (High-voltage Starter Generator), the Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300 hp plug-in hybrid blends both ICE and electric characteristics. It can accelerate from 0-62 mph in just 6.4 seconds.

With a WLTP combined economy figure of up to 564.9 mpg, the Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300 hp plug-in hybrid boasts a range of up to 1,000 km (621 miles), and up to 65 miles of pure-electric driving.

MODEL POWER (hp) TORQUE (Nm) CONSUMPTION

(WLTP mpg) CO 2 EMISSIONS (g/km) 0-62mph (secs) TOP SPEED (mph) E-Tech 4WD 300 hp plug-in hybrid 300 230 + 205 up to 564.9 from 12 6.4 111

The Rafale atelier Alpine E-Tech 4WD 300 hp plug-in hybrid also features its own distinctive look with matte Satin Summit Blue bodywork, a diamond Black floating spoiler, and special 21-inch ‘Chicane’ black alloy wheels.

In total, six exterior colour options are available: Flame Red, Diamond Black, Shadow Grey, Summit Blue, and two matte choices – Satin Pearl White and Satin Summit Blue – the latter exclusively available on the atelier Alpine version.

The new Renault Rafale E-Tech 4WD 300 hp plug-in hybrid is available to order now priced from £45,695 for the techno esprit Alpine trim, and £49,695 for the atelier Alpine.

