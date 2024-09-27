One in six British motorists admit they’re terrible drivers!

Share

15% of UK motorists admit they’re bad drivers, with Cardiff (35%), London (33%), and Liverpool (31%) leading.

Road Challenges: Over half (54%) have had accidents due to distractions, with 36% blaming too many cars and 32% wishing for advanced car features.

Test Anxiety: 62% of drivers want to improve, and 61% doubt they’d pass their driving test again, especially over 60s (63%).

Researchers from Isuzu UK polled the nation’s motorists and discovered that almost one in six (15%) admit they’re a terrible driver, while a shocking 4% actually say they’re a danger on the roads!

The survey claims the worst drivers are from Cardiff (35%), London (33%) and Liverpool (31%). In contrast, drivers in Stoke-on-Trent consider themselves the safest, with no-one there thinking they’re a bad driver. Residents in Nottingham (2%), Cambridge (3%) and Edinburgh (4%) also believe they are among the nation’s safest drivers.

Too many cars on the road (36%), too small parking spaces (24%), being easily distracted (20%) and small roads (17%) are the main reasons for poor driving, along with getting bored behind the wheel (14%), cars not having blind spot detection (13%) and attention monitoring sensors (12%).

One in ten (12%) just blame their car for their bad driving, while 11% say not having forward collision warning technology is an issue. 6% simply hate their vehicle and say that their reversing cameras aren’t very good (3%).

A third (32%) go a step further and wish their car had all the mod-cons to help with their driving, while 36% say that a larger car would make them feel safer when they are behind the wheel.

According to the survey, commissioned by Isuzu’s 5-star Euro NCAP rated D-Max range, over half (54%) say they have had an accident because they weren’t concentrating. Men admit they are more likely (61%) to have a prang while they aren’t paying attention, compared to women (47%).

20% say they feel nervous when there are passengers in their car, so much so that one in five (19%) have friends and family who actually refuse to get in a vehicle with them as a result of their questionable driving skills.

In fact, over half (59%) say they have been shouted at or received a rude gesture from another motorist or pedestrian because of a dangerous manoeuvre, with Gen-Z (67%) and Millennials (67%) most likely to be on the receiving end of another driver’s anger.

When it comes to the skills they are lacking, four in ten (38%) admit they struggle with parallel parking, while a third (32%) have no idea how to check things like tyre pressure and coolant level.

Parking in a bay (19%), driving within the speed limit (19%), reversing around the corner (17%), remembering to turn the lights in the dark (15%) and checking the mirrors before setting off (11%) are also areas that UK drivers struggle with..

Says George Wallis, Head of Marketing at Isuzu UK:

“With over 50 million drivers in Great Britain, it is worrying to think that as many as 7.5 million consider themselves bad drivers.

“It’s clear from the research that UK motorists face many challenges on all journeys, from smaller roads, tight parking bays and even their own vehicle.”

CITIES WITH THE WORST DRIVERS, ACCORDING TO BRITISH DRIVERS:

1. Cardiff – 35%,

2. London – 33%,

3. Liverpool – 31%,

4. Plymouth – 15%,

5. Leeds – 12%,

6. Birmingham – 9%,

7. Leicester – 9%,

8. Oxford – 9%,

9. Sheffield – 8%,

10. Brighton – 7%.