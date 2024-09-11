Jeep owners most likely to carry out DIY on car, research claims

Share

eBay has identified the UK motorists who are most inclined to roll up their sleeves and handle car maintenance themselves, with Jeep owners leading the pack.

According to eBay’s research, Jeep drivers are the most likely to get their hands dirty, with Chevrolet and Peugeot owners not far behind.

In the study, Jeep owners were found to be 81 times more likely to carry out their own maintenance than the average car owner. Chevrolet owners were 62 times more likely to engage in DIY car maintenance, while Peugeot owners were 47 times more likely to handle their own repairs.

Other brands with high DIY maintenance inclinations included MINI, Vauxhall, SEAT, Škoda, Mitsubishi, Suzuki, and Fiat.

From January to June of this year, the most popular Jeep part purchased on eBay was a replacement battery, followed by a set of two door edge protector strips. Replacement outside under door mirror air temperature sensors for the Jeep Renegade came in third.

Says Abir Tewari, UK Director Commercial Operations Parts & Accessories at eBay:

“With average garage labour rates in the UK now exceeding £75 per hour, taking on your own car maintenance is a practical way to cut running costs. Our findings show that Jeep drivers are particularly hands-on – they’re nearly twice as likely to perform their own maintenance compared to the average car owner.”

“On the opposite end of the spectrum, Tesla drivers are the least likely to do their own car maintenance, being 79 times less likely than the average UK car owner.”

The study used data from GlobalWebIndex (GWI) to evaluate car owners’ attitudes towards DIY car maintenance. New car owners were excluded from the research, as they are more likely to use professional services to maintain their vehicle warranties, which usually require routine maintenance to be performed by VAT-registered garages.

Rank Brand of vehicle owned DIY Maintenance Index

(100 = average car owner inclination towards DIY maintenance) 1 Jeep 181 2 Chevrolet 161 3 Peugeot 147 4= MINI 131 4= Vauxhall 131 6 SEAT 129 7 Skoda 127 8 Mitsubishi 125 9 Suzuki 123 10 Fiat 120

