Google wins challenge against EU fine, EVs outnumber petrol cars in Norway

Google has won its challenge against a €1.49bn (£1.26bn) fine from the EU for blocking rival online search advertisers. The bloc accused Google of abusing its market dominance by restricting third-party rivals from displaying search ads between 2006 and 2016. Europe’s second-top court ruled the European Commission – which levied the fine – “committed errors in its assessment”. The Commission said it would “reflect on possible next steps”, which could include an appeal to the EU’s top court. Google welcomed the ruling: “We are pleased that the court has recognised errors in the original decision and annulled the fine,” it said in a statement. BBC



Electric cars now outnumber petrol cars in Norway for the first time, an industry organisation has said, a world first that puts the country on track towards taking fossil fuel vehicles off the road. Of the 2.8m private cars registered in the Nordic country, 754,303 are all-electric, against 753,905 that run on petrol, the Norwegian road federation (OFV) said in a statement. Diesel models remain the most numerous at just under 1m, but their sales are falling rapidly. The Guardian

One in five GPs is using generative AI tools to help them do their job, despite the risks that come with it, and a lack of training. GPs are using commercially available tools like ChatGPT to write documentation and even suggest alternative diagnoses for patients, a new study in the British Medical Journal shows. It’s the largest study of its kind and shows for the first time the extent of AI use in the UK’s GP surgeries. Sky News



Smart meters, for many owners, have failed to live up to the name. Online forums are filled with complaints from people who have received huge bills or ridiculous consumption figures after energy suppliers installed the internet-connected meters in their homes. In one case, a customer was billed over £1,000 a day for gas when his smart meter ignored the decimal points in his reading. In another, a smart meter in a communal hallway, home to just two lightbulbs, led to an estimated annual charge of £6,150. Telegraph

A London borough has formally warned Lime that all e-bikes must be removed from the area if their safety concerns are not addressed by the end of October. Brent Council told operator Lime that all 750 dockless bikes must be gone by 31 October 2024 if requests for improved safety measures are ignored.Issues in the area include “inconsiderately parked” and “abandoned” e-bikes, presenting problems for pedestrians on the pavement. Independent



Lotus is set to reveal its first pure-electric sports car next year, but has given us a sneak peek of what’s to come with the new Theory 1 concept. Incorporated into the razor-sharp design is an advanced aerodynamics package that takes inspiration from Lotus’s history in Formula One. The decision was therefore made to use the e-motor and battery assembly as a stressed member of the chassis, reducing weight and complexity. The active rear wing has also been mounted directly onto the motor and suspension assembly, apparently helping pin the car to the road. AutoExpress

