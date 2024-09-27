Google Maps now warns about fake business reviews, ChatGPT inventor to receive $10bn

Share

Many people use Google Maps to find out more information about local businesses, and a key feature of this is the Google Maps rating system. Now, Google appears to be taking steps to make its reviews more trustworthy, and warn users if it’s detected and removed fake reviews from its platform. The change was spotted by Mike Blumenthal on X, who posted a screenshot of a local business entry in Google Maps that came with a warning that read: “Suspected fake reviews were recently removed from this place.” This particular company is based in the UK, and it’s not known where else these warnings can be seen. Tech Radar

The founder of ChatGPT-maker OpenAI is to receive more than $10bn (£7.5bn) as the artificial intelligence (AI) company abandons its long-held not-for-profit status. OpenAI is considering granting Sam Altman a 7pc stake in the company, which is currently raising funds at a valuation of around $150bn. The valuation would make Mr Altman’s potential stake worth $10.5bn. It comes after a leadership exodus at the company with chief technology officer Mira Murati among those announcing their departure. Telegraph

A man has been arrested after train passengers at some of the country’s biggest rail stations were hit by a “cyber security incident” which saw them exposed to Islamophobic messages. Manchester Piccadilly, Birmingham New Street and 11 stations in London were affected by the cyber attack on Wednesday. The man is an employee of Global Reach Technology, which provides some WiFi services to Network Rail, British Transport Police said after an investigation. Sky News

The boss of a Tesla factory has defended the decision to send managers to the homes of workers on long-term sick leave. In recent weeks, a director of Tesla’s electric car plant in Germany sent managers to check up on about two dozen employees who have continued to be paid while being on sick leave over the past nine months. André Thierig, the plant’s manufacturing director, said the home visits were common practice in the industry and that the company simply wanted to “appeal to the employees’ work ethic”. The Guardian

Apple has had a busy time of its iPhone software releases. Not only did it put the big new iOS 18 update on general release on Monday, Sept. 16, it also sent a gentle update to all iPhone 16 series handsets just days after the phones went on sale on Sept. 20—full details of that here. And now, another update is on its way already. The next update will be a smallish one, it seems, designed to sort issues that have arisen with iOS 18 and iPadOS 18. So, iOS 18.0.1 is in early stages of testing, according to Joe Rossignol at MacRumors, whose analytics have spotted it. Forbes



When it comes to the best tablets, it’s clear that Apple has been a dominant force in the game with a successful slew of amazing iPads. But Samsung is the leader in the Android slate space, with its Galaxy Tab line proving a strong alternative – and its latest models have beaten Apple to the artificial intelligence punch, too. The new Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra are the latest in Samsung’s long lineage of tablets, delivering 12.4-inch and 14.6-inch OLED displays respectively, while upgrading the performance compared to the Tab S9 Plus and Tab S9 Ultra predecessors

