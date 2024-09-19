DNA for entire human stored on crystal, Hunger Games studio announces AI deal

Share

British scientists have stored DNA information for an entire human on a crystal, which could be used to bring back humanity if we become extinct. The team from the University of Southampton’s Optoelectronics Research Centre (ORC) used lasers to inscribe the data on a 5D crystal, which they said can survive for billions of years. Unlike other storage formats, it does not degrade over time. In a statement, the university described the crystal – equivalent to fused quartz – as one of the most “chemically and thermally durable materials on Earth”. Sky News

Entertainment giants Lionsgate are partnering with artificial intelligence (AI) company Runway to allow a new AI model to be trained on their extensive film and TV archive. Lionsgate, the studios behind series such as The Hunger Games and John Wick, will benefit by being able to use the resulting AI technology in future productions. “Runway… will help us utilize AI to develop cutting edge, capital efficient content creation opportunities,” Lionsgate Vice Chair Michael Burns said in a statement. BBC



Huawei’s latest wearable lineup has been officially unveiled today at the Huawei Innovative Product Launch event in Barcelona, and there’s something for everyone. With a focus on health, fitness, and style, the new range includes the slimline Huawei Watch GT 5 Series, the adventure-ready Watch Ultimate Green, and the breakthrough Watch D2. I’ve had a chance to get hands-on with all of the new smartwatches and found them very impressive. Stuff

Germany has suffered a “spectacular” drop in electric car sales as the European Union faces growing calls to delay its net zero vehicle targets. The European Automobile Manufacturers’ Association (ACEA) said sales of new battery-powered electric vehicles (EV) in Germany plunged by nearly 70pc to 27,024 in August. In France, the EU’s second-largest market for battery electric vehicles behind Germany, deliveries fell by 33pc to 13,143. Telegraph

Huawei unveiled the Mate XT Ultimate last week as the world’s first tri-folding smartphone. It is currently China-exclusive, and Huawei was expected to ship 500,000 units of the phone this year. However, popular analyst Ming-Chi Kuo’s survey shows the forecast for the Mate XT Ultimate has been revised from 500,000 units to 1 million for 2024. That’s surprising considering the Huawei Mate XT Ultimate’s eye-watering base price of CNY19,999, which translates to $2,830/€2,535/INR236,910 at current exchange rates. GSM Arena

The European Commission is done waiting for Apple to comply with the rules of the Digital Markets Act (DMA). It has started proceedings designed to ensure that the company complies with its interoperability obligations as one of DMA’s designated gatekeepers, which are made up of the industry’s largest and most important players. The commission explained that under the DMA, it has the right to “adopt a decision specifying the measures a gatekeeper has to implement to ensure effective compliance,” and it’s giving Apple six months to comply. Engadget

British politicians and international organisations have had their accounts on X hacked on Wednesday night. MPs including Shabana Mahmood, the justice secretary, and the Labour MPs Chris Elmore and Carolyn Harris all shared the same message on the social media site. Although quickly removed, the messages could still be read on TweetDeck, a dashboard used to manage accounts on X, formerly Twitter. The messages said: “THIS IS HACKED ACCOUNT!!!! INTRODUCING HACKED ON SOLANA on each account we hack we publish the token address so we pump it and make profits together.” The Guardian

