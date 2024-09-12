Data centres classified as critical national infrastructure, billionaire takes private spacewalk
Data centres in the UK are to be classified as critical national infrastructure, joining the emergency services, finance and healthcare systems, and energy and water supplies. It means they would get extra government support during a major incident, such as a cyber attack, an IT outage or extreme weather, in order to minimise disruption. Data centres are huge warehouses full of vast banks of computers that remotely power services such as artificial intelligence (AI) applications, data processing and streaming. Their development has faced criticism over their energy and water use. BBC
Ford has filed a patent for technology that can eavesdrop on drivers and passengers to serve them hyper-targeted advertising. The technology would allow the car’s infotainment system to listen to “conversations between occupants of the vehicles”, which its software could then filter for “keywords or phrases”. The system would learn what adverts “annoy or irritate” based on remarks “spoken by the user when ads are presented to them.” Telegraph
Apple‘s Vision Pro isn’t going to have the high-end AR headset market to itself for much longer, it would seem (and that’s if you accept that it already does, which is debatable). Samsung is one of Apple’s many competitors that is reportedly working on a high-level premium AR headset or glasses, and while we don’t have any official news about when to expect them or what they might bring to the table, a new patent has given at least one hint. As spotted by 91mobiles, Samsung filed a patent earlier this year describing a charging case for a compact new headset. T3.com
An American billionaire has become the first person to take part in a private spacewalk – against the spectacular backdrop of the Earth. A spacewalk is considered one of the most dangerous activities an astronaut can do in orbit. It was delayed by around four hours earlier this morning – with no explanation given – before final safety checks of the spacesuits and equipment were carried out and SpaceX officials confirmed the mission was “go for spacewalk”. Sky News