97% of UK homes could have gigabit broadband by 2027, Ofcom claims

More than 97% of UK homes could have access to gigabit-capable broadband by 2027, if communications providers deploy their networks as planned, according to new data published by Ofcom today.

Since 2018, availability of full-fibre broadband in the UK has increased from 6% to more than 60%, and average speeds and data use have doubled. If providers’ deployment plans are realised, by May 2027 there could be:

96% of households with access to full-fibre broadband;

99% coverage of gigabit broadband in urban areas (vs. 85% today) and 88% in rural areas (vs. 49% today); and

81% of UK properties able to choose between two or more providers of gigabit broadband.

These figures are based on information from communications providers about their plans to deploy or upgrade their networks over the next three years, which are subject to change.

