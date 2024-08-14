Zeekr EV charges in ‘record time’, Google Pixel Watch features Loss of Pulse detection

Share



Chinese car maker Zeekr says its new electric vehicle (EV) batteries charge faster than any of its rivals, including industry leaders Tesla and BYD. The firm claims its upgraded batteries can be charged from 10% to 80% capacity in 10 and a half minutes using its ultra-fast charging stations. In comparison, Elon Musk’s Tesla says a 15 minute charge allows its Model 3 to cover 175 miles (282km), a little under half the car’s full range. Zeekr’s 2025 007 sedan, which will be available from next week, will be its first vehicle to have the new battery. BBC

Back in February, we saw an engineer use Honor’s AI-based eye-tracking feature on the Magic6 Pro to start and stop a car’s engine and move it forward and backward. The tech was exclusive to China but will begin rolling out globally later this month. Honor has announced that its eye-tracking feature will begin its global rollout on August 27 and will be available through MagicOS 8.0 on all devices, including the Magic6 Pro. This technology allows users to interact with their phones using their eyes to open notifications and apps, among other things. GSM Arena

You’re looking at the new Polo-sized Volkswagen ID.2 that has spied testing for the first time on Germany’s famous Nürburgring Nordschleife. The new supermini-sized EV is a critical moment for VW, a brand whose first attempt at a line of bespoke electric cars received a lukewarm response at best. So with lots at stake, VW’s not taking any chances with its next generation – one that we’ve already been given a good insight into thanks to both concept cars, and assertions from VW’s top brass that it can’t mess them up again. Autoexpress



Google’s freshly updated Pixel range has been revealed at Made by Google 2024 – the tech giant’s annual hardware launch. The phones, artificial intelligence, and earbuds have all had makeovers, but one smartwatch update is groundbreaking. The Pixel Watch, Google’s smartwatch, has a new Loss of Pulse Detection feature that uses AI to spot when the wearer’s pulse disappears. If that happens, it activates more sensors to see if it can detect any motion or pulse. If nothing is detected, the watch begins trying to check-in with the user and then triggers an audio alarm and a 20-second countdown. Sky News

US officials are plotting a potential break-up of Google after the tech giant was found to have illegally maintained a monopoly over the online search market. The radical proposal is reportedly being considered by the US Department of Justice, which could force Google to sell parts of its business, such as its Chrome browser. It comes after Judge Amit Mehta of the US District Court for the District of Columbia ruled last week that Google had unfairly blocked rivals by paying $26bn to become the default search engine on smartphones and web browsers. Telegraph

What can the UK government do about Twitter? What should it do about Twitter? And what does Elon Musk even care? The multibillionaire owner of the social network, still officially branded as X, has had a fun week stirring up unrest on his platform. Aside from his own posts, a mixture of low-effort memes that look as if they’re lifted straight from 8chan and faux-concerned reposts of far-right personalities, the platform at large briefly became a crucial part of the organisation of the disorder – alongside the other two of the three Ts: TikTok and Telegram. Everyone agrees that something should be done. Bruce Daisley, former Twitter EMEA VP, suggests personal liability.

