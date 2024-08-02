Volvo extends EV range with entry-level £33,000 EX30

Share

Introduction of entry-level EX30 Core trim increases the affordability of the electric SUV

Available with both Single Motor and Single Motor Extended Range powertrains

Equipment specification includes rear parking camera, touchscreen system with Google services built in, dashboard-mounted soundbar an an energy-saving heat pump ( Single Motor Extended Range versions.)

Available to order now, with on-the-road prices from £32,850

Volvo Cars is extending its UK EX30 range with the introduction of a new entry-level Core specification, making the multi-award-winning fully electric small SUV an affordable prospect for more customers.

Joining the established Plus and Ultra grades in the line-up, the new EX30 Core is available with two powertrains: Single Motor, with a driving range of up to 209 miles, and Single Motor Extended Range, capable of up to 295 miles (official WLTP data).

The equipment specification is generous, claims Volvo, with standard features including a rear parking camera, rear parking sensors, automatic LED headlights with active high beam and 18-inch alloy wheels.

The 12.3-inch touchscreen system comes with Google built-in, while a dashboard-mounted soundbar offers great sound quality. On Single Motor Extended Range versions, the climate control system also uses an energy-saving heat pump, helping optimise the car’s power usage and driving range.

On-the-road prices are £32,850 for the Single Motor version and £37,050 for the Single Motor Extended Range. All EX30s come with three years/60,000 miles’ servicing plus wear and tear maintenance for items such as wiper blades and brake discs and pads.

The new EX30 Core is available to order now, with first customer deliveries expected in early 2025.

